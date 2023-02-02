If you’re good enough, you’re old enough

By MIHLALI MPENDU

It seemed that almost every Grade 7 pupil in Makhanda was involved in reading to young learners on World Read Aloud Day on 1 February 2023.

The Grade 7’s of Victoria Primary, Good Shepherd, Archie Mbolekwa, DD Siwisa, Makana Primary, CM Vellum, Ntaba Maria, PJ Olivier, Oatlands, Graeme College, NV Cewu, Samuel Ntsiko, Samuel Ntlebi and Tantyi Primary Schools flooded into Grade R, Grade 1 and Grade 2 classrooms to read stories aloud.

The heartfelt scenes played out across the town as surprised and delighted educators watched their former pupils excel in reading and interpreting the stories for the little listeners while encouraging the kids to use reading to reach their full potential.

NV Cewu Primary School principal Mr Kepe gathered his students in groups of 20 to listen avidly to the stories. Samuel Ntlebi Primary School’s Thozama Mantya, a senior management team member, said that her pupils really enjoyed the different learning environment. She recommended that the project happen more frequently because it also helps the Grade 7 ‘teachers’ improve their reading and comprehension skills – the fundamentals of education.

As the day rolled, there were some suggestions about how to perfect the project in years to come. Plans include taking mini breaks between stories to cater for the concentration levels of Grade Rs, 1s and 2s, but the children were appreciative of the day overall.

The World Read Aloud day this year proved to be a great success as an additional six schools were involved, with the activity set to go from strength to strength.

Other Read Aloud events around the city and district

Social Employment Fund volunteers from the Lebone Centre visited Good Shepherd Primary, George Dickerson Foundation Phase and Grahamstown Primary to read and act out the WRAD story, ‘Every day is a story’, commissioned by Nal’ibali for the occasion. Photos: supplied

The Amakhala Foundation arranged for Amakhala Game Reserve guides and volunteers to go and read to the pupils at Sidbury Primary School yesterday. Photos: supplied

Kingswood College students assist Currie Street Community Library Staff with their World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) for the learners and children of St Mary’s, George Dickerson, Grahamstown Primary and Love and Care Day Care Creche. Photos: supplied

Kingswood pupils went to read the WRAD story to Grade 2 and 3 learners at George Dickerson Primary. Photo: supplied