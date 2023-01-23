We are proud of the Class of 2022

By YANDISWA VARA, Makana Local Municipality Executive Mayor

Congratulations to the Class of 2022 for their outstanding results. We are very proud of what they have achieved, and we wish them well in the future. I’m sure the past few weeks of anticipating the results have been tough on all of you.

As we celebrate those who have done well, it is essential to consider those who have not passed matric. I would like to encourage all learners who have not achieved their goals not to give up. Failing matric is not the end of the road; there are many options. To the parents, please support your children during this difficult chapter; they need you now more than ever.

Schools within Makana Local Municipality have produced good results, with all of them achieving pass rates of over 70%. Victoria Girls’ High School continues, once again achieving have once again achieved a 100% pass rate. Hendrik Kanise Combined School from Alicedale and St Andrew’s College also gained 100%. We congratulate all our l as schools for their success, as demonstrated by the individual results below:

Hendrik Kanise Combined School: 100%

St Andrews College: 100%

Victoria Girls’ High: 100%

Diocesan School for Girls: 98.8%

Khutliso Daniels Secondary School: 89.9%

Nombulelo Secondary School: 87.4%

Graeme College: 85.7%

Ntsika Secondary School: 82.8%

Mary Waters High School: 82.3%

PJ Olivier High School: 77.8%

Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School: 75%

TEM Mrwetyana Secondary School: 74.4%

We have excellent institutions in Makhanda which have a variety of offerings. These include Rhodes University, East Cape Midlands College, and the GADRA Matric School. Let’s support these local institutions and make sure we do well when accepted to study at one of them. The class of 2022 achieved remarkable results.

Makhanda pass rate: 85%

Sarah Baartman District pass rate: 75.5%

Eastern Cape Province pass rate: 77.3%

National pass rate: 80.1%

We hope to see even better results from the class of 2023. Welcome back to school to all returning students, we wish you all the best for the year ahead.