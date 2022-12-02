Highland dancers perform ‘Celtic Calling’ this Sunday

By ROXANNE PIDERIT

The Piderit Highland Dance Studio has had a very successful year, with dancers achieving numerous awards at local and national competitions. This culminated in the dancers returning from the South African Highland Dancing Championships with seven trophies. They also won the Coral Trophy for winning the studio competition at the championships. We have dancers from East London, Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth.

The dancers will be performing in Celtic Calling this weekend to raise funds towards next year’s South African Championships. The Makhanda show will be held at 3 pm at the Princess Alice hall on Sunday, 4 December.

The tickets cost R100 (R60 for under ten years), including tea/coffee and eats.

Contact 082 455 8661 or pideritHDS@outlook.com for tickets. There will be limited tickets available at the door.