Local clubs receive new jerseys

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

As part of the Mandela month celebrations, the Sarah Baartman Region Community Safety Department (SBCSD) handed playing kits to local clubs.

Extension 9-based Golden Eagles, Joza-based Leicester City, and Rising Stars football clubs received playing kits as part of this initiative.

SBCDS manager Mncedisi Boma said his department “saw it fit to donate these kits to these clubs as our task is to try and eradicate crime in the community as part of our Sport Against Crime programme”.

“I decided to rope in Ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa as he better understands what is happening on the ground,” Boma said.

Mncedisi Boma, Leister City’s Lizo Mdaka, and Ramie Xonxa. Photo: supplied.

Leicester City chairperson Lizo Mdaka expressed his gratitude. “I think this kit will make a difference as we have been struggling for a long time and would like to thank both Boma and Xonxa for thinking about us,” he said.

The SBCSD plans to host a tournament in September for both football and netball juniors.