What’s On – 9-16 June

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
FRIDAY 10 JUNE
After-Work Drinks
DJ RS & DJ Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Free Entry
Live Music with Shan
A mix of R&B, Adult Contemporary, and Pop
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
SATURDAY 11 JUNE
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Little Shop of Horrors
Presented by Kingswood Drama Department
Horror comedy rock musical
Snacks provided. Cash bar.
@ Kingswood College, Foundation Hall
19:30
Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.
Matinino Live
Alternative Dream Pop on keyboard
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R50
NG Kerk Bazaar
Food, White Elephant, Flowers, Children’s Table, Much More.
@ PJ Olivier Hall
10:00
Free entry
Contact 0814945500
SUNDAY 12 JUNE
Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour
Chance to win prizes
@ SSS, 19b New Street
13:00 Bring n Braai
15:00 – 17:00 Unplugged afternoon session
R30
Little Shop of Horrors
Presented by Kingswood Drama Department
Horror comedy rock musical
Snacks provided. Cash bar.
@ Kingswood College, Foundation Hall
19:30
Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.
MONDAY 13 JUNE
Little Shop of Horrors
Presented by Kingswood Drama Department
Horror comedy rock musical
Snacks provided. Cash bar.
@ Kingswood College, Foundation Hall
19:30
Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.
TUESDAY 14 JUNE
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
WEDNESDAY 15 JUNE
Music Festival
Jazz with Joël Johnson, international performer and lecturer at Albany State University (USA)
@ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University
11:00 Public Lecture (Free)
14:00 Public workshop with students (Free)
19:00 Performance: Joël Johnson (guitar) with local musicians Virgil Matrass (piano), Andrew Warneke (bass), and Chris Thorpe (drumkit)
R100/ R50 concessions
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Date Night
Romantic dining with live music performance
Musicians – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
THURSDAY 16 JUNE
Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali
Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project
Talented, Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this special little festival
See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk.
Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area)
09:00.
Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10.
Cat food and blanket donations are welcome.
[No U3A]
Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up
A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories
10:00 – 16:00
Lynne: 0828529130 Sharn: 0832878330
Free entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour).
Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hip-hop & The Black power Station.
Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Maximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
17:00
R20
The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition
Round 1
@ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University
10:00 – 17:00
Free
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
Coming Soon:
17 June – Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up. A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories. 10:00 – 15:00. Lynne: 0828529130 Sharn: 0832878330
17 June – Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour @ SSS, 19b New Street.
17 June – The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition. Round 2. @ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University. 10:00 – 17:00. Free
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
18 June – The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition. Semi-Final. @ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University. 10:00 – 13:00. Free
Final Round. 19:00. R100 (adults) R50 (concessions)
Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
16 – 21 June (Cradock) – Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali. Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project. Talented Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this special little festival. See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650
Tuesday 21 June – Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organizers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 07:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.
Thursday 23 June – 3 July. National Arts Festival Makhanda https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za/
Thank you to Malcolm Hacksley (proofreading the guide), Sylvia Du Plessis (fact-checking), and everyone who submitted the information.