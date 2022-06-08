What’s On – 9-16 June

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

FRIDAY 10 JUNE

After-Work Drinks

DJ RS & DJ Kasta

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Free Entry

Live Music with Shan

A mix of R&B, Adult Contemporary, and Pop

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

SATURDAY 11 JUNE

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Little Shop of Horrors

Presented by Kingswood Drama Department

Horror comedy rock musical

Snacks provided. Cash bar.

@ Kingswood College, Foundation Hall

19:30

Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.

Matinino Live

Alternative Dream Pop on keyboard

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R50

NG Kerk Bazaar

Food, White Elephant, Flowers, Children’s Table, Much More.

@ PJ Olivier Hall

10:00

Free entry

Contact 0814945500

SUNDAY 12 JUNE

Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour

Chance to win prizes

@ SSS, 19b New Street

13:00 Bring n Braai

15:00 – 17:00 Unplugged afternoon session

R30

Little Shop of Horrors

Presented by Kingswood Drama Department

Horror comedy rock musical

Snacks provided. Cash bar.

@ Kingswood College, Foundation Hall

19:30

Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.

MONDAY 13 JUNE

Little Shop of Horrors

Presented by Kingswood Drama Department

Horror comedy rock musical

Snacks provided. Cash bar.

@ Kingswood College, Foundation Hall

19:30

Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.

TUESDAY 14 JUNE

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

WEDNESDAY 15 JUNE

Music Festival

Jazz with Joël Johnson, international performer and lecturer at Albany State University (USA)

@ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University

11:00 Public Lecture (Free)

14:00 Public workshop with students (Free)

19:00 Performance: Joël Johnson (guitar) with local musicians Virgil Matrass (piano), Andrew Warneke (bass), and Chris Thorpe (drumkit)

R100/ R50 concessions

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Date Night

Romantic dining with live music performance

Musicians – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

THURSDAY 16 JUNE

Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali

Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project

Talented, Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this special little festival

See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk.

Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area)

09:00.

Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10.

Cat food and blanket donations are welcome.

[No U3A]

Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up

A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories

10:00 – 16:00

Lynne: 0828529130 Sharn: 0832878330

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour).

Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hip-hop & The Black power Station.

Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Maximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

17:00

R20

The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition

Round 1

@ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University

10:00 – 17:00

Free

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

Coming Soon:

17 June – Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up. A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories. 10:00 – 15:00. Lynne: 0828529130 Sharn: 0832878330

17 June – Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour @ SSS, 19b New Street.

17 June – The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition. Round 2. @ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University. 10:00 – 17:00. Free

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

18 June – The 14th National Makhanda Music Competition. Semi-Final. @ Beethoven Room, Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University. 10:00 – 13:00. Free

Final Round. 19:00. R100 (adults) R50 (concessions)

Booking essential: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

16 – 21 June (Cradock) – Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali. Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project. Talented Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this special little festival. See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650

Tuesday 21 June – Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organizers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 07:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.

Thursday 23 June – 3 July. National Arts Festival Makhanda https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za/

Thank you to Malcolm Hacksley (proofreading the guide), Sylvia Du Plessis (fact-checking), and everyone who submitted the information.