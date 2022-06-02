What’s on – 3-10 June

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

FRIDAY 3 JUNE

Live Music with Leroy

Neo-Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop – mostly covers

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Table Too: Cape to Cairo

Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00. R210/ person.

Booking Essential. Junitha 0826718558 /

Michele 0839602366 / junitha@geenet.co.za

The Red Carpet Affair

Master Jam: DJ Fredo & DJ Tony-B

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

R30 – at the door/ R20 – presold

Contact: 0849168353 / 0710781515

__________________

SATURDAY 4 JUNE

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Fête

@ Oakhaven Gardens, Caldicott Street

10:00 – 15:00

Free entry

Contact 0828012432

Creative City Doccie Screening & Craft Market

Warm-up to Fest. Live music (including musicians from ILAM). Crafts. Food. Performers.

@ Church Square, High Street

11:00 – 17:00 Free entry

www.grahamstown.com

0466223241

High Tea. Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

@ Norden’s Restaurant, The Cock House, 10 Market Street

15:30

R150/ person

Booking essential: 0828205592 /

admin@thecockhouse.co.za

Backyard Shandis 2.0

Open Mic

Appreciating Art in all its forms

@ 1 Fraser Street

18:00

R50

Theme: All black

Artists to sign up on Instagram page @backyardshandis

Busi 0644755885

Sima 0714313440

Yolanda 0626406533

Table Too: Cape to Cairo

Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00. R210/ person.

Booking Essential. Junitha 0826718558 /

Michele 0839602366 / junitha@geenet.co.za

Infinite Saturdays

DJ Mr White & DJ Deep

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

Free entry

Dress code: smart casual

Table bookings: 0849168353 / 0710781515

SUNDAY 5 JUNE

Mimosa Brunch Sunday

DJs: Mutsonga and Delta Twins

Afrorave

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

11:00 – 15:00

R150/ person

Snare Clean-Up:

Gowie Dam

14:00

Wear appropriate clothing and SPF. Bring wire cutters and water.

Join the Facebook group for more info and updates: Snare Clean-Up Crew Makhanda

MONDAY 6 JUNE

Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century.

Speaker: Robyn Cooper.

Makhanda Historical Society

@ The Rat and Parrot.

17:30

Free entry

Music Society of Makhanda

Mariel Ilusario (piano), Lieva Starker (violin) & Themba Mashobane (cello)

Haydn, Brahms, Glière, Fauré, Suk

@ Kingswood College Chapel

19:00

R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 tertiary student/ schoolers & MSM season ticket holders free

TUESDAY 7 JUNE

Probus Club of Grahamstown.

Ross Marriner speaks about visiting the Maasai Mara, Kenya

@ The Highlander, 10 Worcester Street

12:00

Free entry

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

__________________

WEDNESDAY 8 JUNE

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Date Night

Romantic, steak & wine dinner

Musicians – (TBA)

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Bookings 0648128300

THURSDAY 9 JUNE

U3A

Discussion on the co-evolution of two animal species: human and canine (dog) – Prof. Roy Lubke

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Coming Soon:

11 – 13 June – Little Shop of Horrors. Presented by Kingswood Drama Department. Horror comedy rock musical. Snacks provided. Cash bar.@ Kingswood College Foundation Hall. 19:30. Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.

https://bit.ly/3PC9KhV

12 June – Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour. Unplugged afternoon session @ SSS, 19b New Street.

16 June – Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk. Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area). 09:00. Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10. Cat food and blanket donations are welcome.

16 June – The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour). Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hip-hop & The Black power Station. Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Maximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 17:00. R20.

16 & 17 June – Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up. A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories. 10:00 – 16:00/ 15:00 (respectively) Lynne: 0828529130 Sharn: 0832878330

17 June – Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour @ SSS, 19b New Street.

16 – 21 June (Cradock) – Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali. Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project. Talented Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this special little festival. See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650

Tuesday 21 June – Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organizers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 07:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.

Thursday 23 June – 3 July. National Arts Festival Makhanda https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za

Thank you to Malcolm Hacksley (proofreading the guide), Sylvia Du Plessis (fact-checking), and everyone who submitted the information.