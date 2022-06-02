What’s on – 3-10 June

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
FRIDAY 3 JUNE
Live Music with Leroy
Neo-Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop – mostly covers
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Table Too: Cape to Cairo
Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00. R210/ person.
Booking Essential. Junitha 0826718558 /
Michele 0839602366 / junitha@geenet.co.za
The Red Carpet Affair
Master Jam: DJ Fredo & DJ Tony-B
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
R30 – at the door/ R20 – presold
Contact: 0849168353 / 0710781515
__________________
SATURDAY 4 JUNE
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Fête
@ Oakhaven Gardens, Caldicott Street
10:00 – 15:00
Free entry
Contact 0828012432
Creative City Doccie Screening & Craft Market
Warm-up to Fest. Live music (including musicians from ILAM). Crafts. Food. Performers.
@ Church Square, High Street
11:00 – 17:00 Free entry
www.grahamstown.com
0466223241
High Tea. Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration
@ Norden’s Restaurant, The Cock House, 10 Market Street
15:30
R150/ person
Booking essential: 0828205592 /
admin@thecockhouse.co.za
Backyard Shandis 2.0
Open Mic
Appreciating Art in all its forms
@ 1 Fraser Street
18:00
R50
Theme: All black
Artists to sign up on Instagram page @backyardshandis
Busi 0644755885
Sima 0714313440
Yolanda 0626406533
Table Too: Cape to Cairo
Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00. R210/ person.
Booking Essential. Junitha 0826718558 /
Michele 0839602366 / junitha@geenet.co.za
Infinite Saturdays
DJ Mr White & DJ Deep
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Free entry
Dress code: smart casual
Table bookings: 0849168353 / 0710781515
SUNDAY 5 JUNE
Mimosa Brunch Sunday
DJs: Mutsonga and Delta Twins
Afrorave
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
11:00 – 15:00
R150/ person
Snare Clean-Up:
Gowie Dam
14:00
Wear appropriate clothing and SPF. Bring wire cutters and water.
Join the Facebook group for more info and updates: Snare Clean-Up Crew Makhanda
MONDAY 6 JUNE
Talk and Demonstration: Pub Quiz in the 20th Century.
Speaker: Robyn Cooper.
Makhanda Historical Society
@ The Rat and Parrot.
17:30
Free entry
Music Society of Makhanda
Mariel Ilusario (piano), Lieva Starker (violin) & Themba Mashobane (cello)
Haydn, Brahms, Glière, Fauré, Suk
@ Kingswood College Chapel
19:00
R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 tertiary student/ schoolers & MSM season ticket holders free
TUESDAY 7 JUNE
Probus Club of Grahamstown.
Ross Marriner speaks about visiting the Maasai Mara, Kenya
@ The Highlander, 10 Worcester Street
12:00
Free entry
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
__________________
WEDNESDAY 8 JUNE
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Date Night
Romantic, steak & wine dinner
Musicians – (TBA)
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Bookings 0648128300
THURSDAY 9 JUNE
U3A
Discussion on the co-evolution of two animal species: human and canine (dog) – Prof. Roy Lubke
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Coming Soon:
11 – 13 June – Little Shop of Horrors. Presented by Kingswood Drama Department. Horror comedy rock musical. Snacks provided. Cash bar.@ Kingswood College Foundation Hall. 19:30. Individual ticket: R150. Table of 10: R1300.
12 June – Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour. Unplugged afternoon session @ SSS, 19b New Street.
16 June – Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Family Fun Walk. Start @ Ikhala Veterinary Clinic, Strowan Road – Makana Vet Clinic, Old Bay Road (Industrial Area). 09:00. Adults: R20, Children under 12: R15, Dogs/ Pets: R10. Cat food and blanket donations are welcome.
16 June – The Return of the Cypher: Tsviehloheem the Principle (The Learnership Tour). Presented by FixingZAR, Around Hip-hop & The Black power Station. Featuring: Precise, Intelligent Fools, Lali, Maximum da Pergamos & Excel Himself @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 17:00. R20.
16 & 17 June – Sharn & Lynne’s K-Day Pop Up. A curation of personally selected homeware, clothing, and accessories. 10:00 – 16:00/ 15:00 (respectively) Lynne: 0828529130 Sharn: 0832878330
17 June – Undead Generation: June 2022 Album Launch Tour @ SSS, 19b New Street.
16 – 21 June (Cradock) – Schreiner Karoo Writers’ Festival/ Skrywersfees/ Umnyhadala Wababhali. Supported by Amazwi and The Avbob Poetry Project. Talented Eastern Cape storytellers in prose, poetry, fiction, film music, performance, and visual arts will make new connections at this special little festival. See Facebook for more details or phone 048881650
Tuesday 21 June – Winter Solstice Polar Plunge. Organizers: Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset & PG Glass. Quick cold swim for a good cause. @ Grey Dam. 07:00. Hot chocolate for donations of warm clothes and blankets.
Thursday 23 June – 3 July. National Arts Festival Makhanda https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za
Thank you to Malcolm Hacksley (proofreading the guide), Sylvia Du Plessis (fact-checking), and everyone who submitted the information.