By STAFF REPORTER

The Joza Youth Hub Open Lab, operated by Awarenet, is open from Monday to Friday from 11 am – 5 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am until 1 pm.

“We have free internet access; anyone can use our open lab for schoolwork or work purposes,” said lab coordinator Thanduxolo Royi.

“We are trying to promote our open lab so that all the people from Grahamstown and neighbouring schools in the Joza township know about it.”

Access to the lab is free.