A life-size, 13 000 km connection

Awarenet learners recently celebrated the opening of its video installation, connecting the Joza Youth Hub to the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central (ITC) high school in Syracuse, USA, more than 13 000 km away.

According to Awarenet volunteer Martin Zabel, “The excitement and joy to connect to another continent via the portal gave a great kickoff for the global learning project.”

Zabel said the technical transmission is based on Zoom, but instead of the tiny face boxes on the screen, which have characterized pandemic times for so many, the Syracuse-Makhanda portal offers a sizeable mirror-like format, enabling an experience in true-to-life dimensions.

An Awarenet learner interacts with students at the ITC school in Syracuse, USA.

“Learners from both sides shared insights into their everyday life by going into vivid group discussions.

“The immersive fascination of the format became clear when the learners shared musical impressions in real-time and real size – dance performances from Syracuse’s side and South African songs by Awarenet learners,” Zabel said.

“We are happy to see Awarenet’s learners enthusiasm which we also experienced from Syracuse. Based on this positive experience, we will build up a learning partnership and explore the possibilities of intercultural learning through innovative techniques.”

Learners at the ITC school in Syracuse interact with Awarenet participants at the video portal launch event on 27 January.

The project, called “Window to the World: Syracuse to South Africa”, will also connect the Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University with the Rhodes School of Journalism and Media Studies.

With 190cm AV portals placed in students’ common areas, the project offers a life-size communication platform in Syracuse and Makhanda.

With limited travel abilities over the past two years, Ken Harper, professor and director of the Newhouse Center for Global Engagement at Syracuse University, USA, and a team of teachers in Makhanda and Syracuse, hatched a plan to bring their students together through the giant video portals.

“When students enter the portal, it’s as if they are standing directly across from another person, but that person is halfway around the world,” said Harper.

Two 82-inch screens were erected at the Joza Youth Hub and the Rhodes University School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS), while two matching screens and cameras are located in ITC high school and Newhouse School, one of the USA’s top-rated journalism and communications schools.

The official opening of the Newhouse to JMS video portal is on 24 February at 7 pm.

The intent is to offer a life-size, alternative communication platform to further learning, research, and exchange in Makhanda and Syracuse, acting as an organic, informal window into another world. This initiative will be followed by a collaborative course and research project between Rhodes University and Syracuse University in 2023.

“We couldn’t have done this project without the support and cooperation of several funders and partners,” Harper said. “We appreciate the generosity of the Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation, the John Ben Snow Foundation, Syracuse University Humanities Center, Hendricks Chapel and more.”