Ghost Town, Fingo big winners at Goldrush Fabian Juries event

By Chesley Daniels

Another highly successful annual Goldrush Fabian Juries Community Fun Day concluded last weekend with Ghost Town Lions and Fingo Villagers crowned the winners of rugby 10’s and netball for the 2025 edition. The prestigious event took place at the Miki Yili Stadium in Joza for the second time in its 11 years. Thousands of rugby and netball enthusiasts across the province packed Miki Yili and the neighbouring Indoor Sports Centre to witness the event, named after local and Springboks 7’s legend Fabian Juries. Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club has successfully hosted the event — one of the biggest, if not the biggest community events in the province — since 2014. This year saw the event expand and women’s rugby also included.

Ghost Town Lions won both the male and female rugby 10’s while Fingo Villagers were crowned netball champs. In the main event of the day, it was Ghost Town Lions who roared to their fouth 10’s title, defeating defending champs, Currie Park Rebels (CPR) in extra time sudden death to take the ultimate honours and bragging rights.

Across the road, at the Indoor Sports Centre, it was Fingo Ladies versus Joza Queens in a tough netball final. Fingo emerged victorious with a narrow 12-8. Women’s rugby saw Ghost Town Ladies declared the overall winners while Cellotape Ladies took the runners-up position.

The day was a highly successful one and Brumbies once again proved they can host big events, with their main title sponsor, Goldrush.

Rugby results:

1. Vergenoeg Eagles vs Fingo Villagers (19-0)

2. Cellotape Wildcats vs Tantyi Rangers (14-12)

3. Hooggenoeg White Bulls vs Joza Kings (24-0)

4. Ghost Town Lions vs CPR (21-17)

5. Vergenoeg Eagles vs Tantyi Rangers (7-5)

6. Cellotape vs Fingo (10-5)

7. CPR vs Hooggenoeg (15-12)

8. Ghost Town vs Joza (43-0)

9. Tantyi vs Fingo (27-5)

10. Cellotape vs Vergenoeg (22-7)

11. CPR vs Joza (34-0)

12. Ghost Town vs Hooggenoeg (24-10)

Semi-finals

13. CPR vs Cellotape (12-5)

14. Ghost Town vs Vergenoeg (15-10, after extra time)

Final

15. Ghost Town vs CPR (10-5, after extra time)

Women’s rugby

1. Joza Queens vs Tantyi (30-5)

2. Ghost Town Lions vs Cellotape (12-10)

3. Ghost Town vs Joza (35-0)

4. Cellotape vs Tantyi (33-0)

5. Cellotape vs Joza (45-0)

6. Ghost Town vs Tantyi (24-0)

Netball

1. Tantyi vs Hooggenoeg (17-9)

2. Joza vs CPR (21-11)

3. Verries vs Cellotape (9-9)

4. Fingo vs Lions (21-4)

5. Joza vs Tantyi (16-4)

6. CPR vs Hooggenoeg (14-3)

7. Fingo vs Cellotape (22-5)

8. Verries vs Lions (11-8)

9. Joza vs Hooggenoeg (17-2)

10. Tantyi vs CPR (9-8)

11. Lions vs Cellotape (14-7)

Semi-finals

12. Fingo vs Tantyi (21-3)

13. Joza vs Verries (20-7)

Final

14. Fingo vs Joza (12-8)

The player of the day for Male Rugby was Rickus “Garro” Billet of Ghost Town Lions, while the Women’s Rugby award went to Zenia Muller, also from Ghost Town Lions.

*More on the Community Fun Day Event in next week’s edition of Grocott’s Mail.