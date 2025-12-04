SIU spotted in Makhanda

This Special Investigating Unit (SIU) vehicle was spotted not far from the City Hall today. According to locals, it was parked there most of the day. It is not clear what the SIU was doing in Makhanda, but it is an open secret that the Makana Municipality is under investigation by the SIU. The unit’s investigators conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices in 2024 following Proclamation 207 of 2024 issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate seven Makana Municipality tenders issued between January 2019 and October 2024. These included suspected irregularities in the Makana Bulk Sewer Upgrade, mismanagement in professional engineering services for groundwater development, questionable contractor selection for water conservation projects, and potential conflicts of interest in the reappointment of MBB Consulting. Various whistleblowers had sounded the alarm. The investigation was anticipated to wrap up around August 2025. However, in our last report in August, we reported that the SIU said its probe was still underway. Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the process was taking longer than expected. He said unforeseen circumstances may extend such investigations. He would not make any commitment on when the investigation will be concluded. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula