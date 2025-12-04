Oatlands Prep pupils’ excel on stage

Oatlands Preparatory School closed the year with a bang at the Rhodes Theatre recently. A group of talented pupils put on stunning performances in Alice in Wonderland, a musical play about a young girl named Alice who follows a White Rabbit down a rabbit hole into a fantastical world filled with anthropomorphic creatures and nonsensical situations. In the end, Alice wakes up and realizes it was all a dream. The play originates from an old movie. The children’s performances got the audience engaged from the start. Playwright and director Eden Malan, who is also a teacher at the school, said: “I watched the original movie and had to read some books and I came up with my own creative ideas to put up this excellent performance. I also added some modern music and dances to create the vibe.” Malan thanked the assistant director and foundation phase teachers who played a huge role in the production. The performance was dedicated to the late former principal, Alison Dugmore, who she worked with on the same production in the past and says it was an honour and privilege to work with such a great person. She also praised the talented actors for superb performances. Photos: Chris Totobela