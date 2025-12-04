‘Nobody is perfect”: Bishop speaks on redemption

Last month, the Venerable Mcebisi Pinyana was formally ordained, consecrated, and enthroned as the Fifteenth Bishop of the Diocese of Grahamstown. Grocott’s Mail reporter Chalotte Mokonyane sat with the new Bishop to chat about his new role.

Pinyana shared his vision and concrete plans for the diocese during the interview. He outlined four key themes that will shape his episcopal vocation in Grahamstown:

Financial sustainability

Transformative worship

Leadership development

Administrative efficiency

His path to leadership

Reflecting on his extensive journey within the church, which spanned roles from ordinary parishioner and server, to lay preacher, lay minister, deacon, priest, rector, archdeacon, and dean, Bishop Pinyana emphasised the importance of balancing pastoral and administrative duties.

“I believe creating the balance between the two, pastoral and administrative work would actually assist me in carrying forward my responsibility as the shepherd of the people in the Diocese of Grahamstown,” he said.

Addressing social challenges: partnership and holistic service

Pinyana spoke passionately about the church’s role in addressing the significant socio-economic challenges facing Makhanda and the wider region; poverty, unemployment, and access to education.

“We have a role to play in ensuring that the communities are served holistically,” the Pinyana affirmed. He indicated plans to bring together with local leadership, including the Diocesan chapter, to reflect positively on challenges such as gender based violence (GBV), drugs, alcohol abuse, and the difficulties young people face accessing tertiary education.

He stressed the importance of vocational training and shifting the community’s mindset away from equating success solely with a university degree:

“Most people think that in order for you to be successful in life, we have to go to the university… Yet, the technical colleges are there and there is life from people that have graduated from those institutions.”

Pinyana says he aims to encourage awareness that TVET colleges offer a path to entrepreneurship and independence.

Rebuilding morale and empowering the clergy

Pinyana revealed his strategy to rebuild morale and stability among the clergy and laity. In regards to the Clergy schools and ongoing training he said, “We are going to make sure that at least we equip our clergy in terms of information of ongoing training and education… through workshops, which we are going to have, through webinars, which we are going to have, through short courses.” Noting the expectation that a cleric must be a “teacher, a priest, a psychologist, a father, a everything.” The Bishop also stressed that transparency is key, especially concerning financial sustainability—one of his four pillars. He plans to meet with church wardens and clergy to take them “into confidence in saying, ‘Okay, this is where the diocese is. This is our plan going forward.'” He hopes to see a significant positive “turn around the corner in the next three years.”

Engaging the youth

Acknowledging the challenges of retaining and engaging youth, the Bishop stated that youth involvement must be a priority, noting that it was put into the Diocesan action rules earlier this year. He plans to work with existing youth groups to bring them under the umbrella of the official diocesan youth formation, ensuring their vitality is harnessed strategically.

Grace and grounding

When asked about his past admission of falsified academic qualifications, Pinyana spoke to the enduring theme of redemption.

“I don’t take light the redeeming grace that comes from God that I believe… is what has shaped me to be the person that I am today, knowing that nobody is perfect in life, but then in our imperfection, we will get solace from God,” he said.

He concluded and said “If your life is not soaked in prayer, whatever you do, you will tire… Being more prayerful and having faith and trust in the Lord… has sustained me.”