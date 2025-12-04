Makhanda-born rugby 7s coach shines abroad

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s star coach Simamkele Yafele guided his Tshwane-based All Stars Rugby 7s Academy side to the final of the International U19 Boys Cup 2025 in Dubai recently.

Yafele overcame some stiff opposition on his way to setting up a final showdown against Caviliers from Australia.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail just before the final, Yafele was very positive. “Coming from Makhanda, growing up at O street in Tantyi and still be able to compete against the best in the world is a huge achievement. Making it to the final is icing on the cake. I feel like a winner already. I’m emotional as I speak to you because I’m thinking of how far I have come and I’m doing this for all young boys who look at their humble surroundings and think that they might not make it.”

Even though Yafele’s All Stars team gave their all, it was not enough as they went down to the champions.

After the game, the Makhanda star coach praised his charges for their efforts. “I’m proud of my boys and everyone knows about our team now, and we fought for the people back home. This is for Makhanda and for any young boy in Makhanda who can stand up and say ‘if Simamkele Yafele did it, I can do it too’.

Yafele’s achievement is a motivation for all up-and-coming rugby stars.