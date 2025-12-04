‘Hug your child and tell them you love them’

By Asemahle Vumsindo

In commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence and femicide (GBVF), community leaders and social workers gathered at the Duna Library in Joza yesterday, for “The Present Father” Masiphakameni Madoda discussion.

​Organised by Malwande Bebeza and the Singamadoda Men Empowerment Spaces, the gathering, attended primarily by men and fathers, tackled difficult subjects including alcohol abuse, depression, absent fathers, and the emotional and legal responsibilities of fatherhood. The discussion was chaired by Simo Ndyoko, and featured experts like Unathi Xhantibe (Fort England Social Worker) and Sandiso Maguma (Eastern Cape Liquor Board Member), alongside representatives from Legal Aid.

​The mandate of a present father

​Bebeza, established the central theme, emphasising the importance of involvement beyond financial support. He said the discussion would focus on “teaching fathers to take responsibility of their children even with the smallest things, to always be there,” and enabling children “to be open to their father about stuff happening to them or around them.”

​Speaking on fatherhood, Bebeza shared his personal journey of overcoming heavy drinking and absenteeism, which led him to rethink his life: “I thought to myself, no i need to change my life around.” He stressed that fathers cannot escape their obligations, saying: “you can’t run away from your responsibilities as fathers, they will always follow you.”

​A member of the public emphasised the emotional connection, saying that it is crucial as fathers “to be present and to hug your and child and tell them you love them every chance you get.”

​Navigating barriers to involvement

​The discussion also addressed common obstacles to fatherhood. A public member pointed out that mothers sometimes prevent fathers from being involved, even misusing money sent by fathers intended for the children. A representative from Legal Aid clarified the legal standing on the matter, explaining that a mother who prevents a father from seeing their child who wants to be involved in their life “is illegal and it is wrong.”

​Bebeza encouraged fathers to persist despite these challenges: “let nothing separate you from your child, even when the mother tries to come in between you and the child, hold on and don’t let go of the child.” He dismissed the common excuse, saying that “if you want to be a present father you will not give up on your child.”

​Mental health and violence

​The gathering dedicated a significant portion to men’s mental health, a key factor in GBVF. Social Worker Unathi Xhantibe spoke forcefully against cultural barriers preventing men from seeking help, challenging the tradition of “Indoda ayikhali”, saying it is not okay.

​Xhantibe urged men not to bottle up their feelings, advising: “You don’t need to be too sick to seek for help.” He highlighted the dire consequences of silence, pointing out that while there are fewer men in the world than women, “there are a lot of men in jail.” He said that of the 345 prisons in the country, men’s prisons are full and overcrowded, while only nine are for women, and encouraged men to speak up instead of turning to alcohol. He offered powerful encouragement: “you can be a man and be sober.”

​Xhantibe also spoke on depression and described it as persistent sadness. Xhantibe noted that depression triggers include trauma and substance abuse, and said that 1 in 5 men is depressed. He suggested men are often misdiagnosed because they are “not fully speaking out on what is bothering them.”

​Alcohol accountability and anger management

​Sandiso Maguma from the Eastern Cape Liquor Board explained that alcohol consumption fundamentally affects men’s health and severely impacts family structure, citing instances where men become violent or sexually assault loved ones after drinking.

​Maguma outlined the Liquor Board’s harm reduction programme, which includes therapy, social accountability, and licensing for sellers. He advised men to manage their consumption: “We’re not here to say stop drinking alcohol but do it in an orderley manner, limit yourself.” Following a public suggestion, Maguma confirmed that support contact details, such as those for Fort England’s counseling and psychologists, should be made visible in taverns.

​To prevent domestic conflict from escalating, Ndyoko suggested a practical approach to anger control: instead of being violent during an argument, men should rather “pull out of that situation and come back later when you have calmed down,” stressing they should never hit a woman.

Bebeza concluded by encouraging fathers to form a network of mutual support and accountability.