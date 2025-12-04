Defense moves for acquittal in student rape trial

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The trial of two men charged with raping a 22-year-old Rhodes University student took a significant turn in the Makhanda High Court this week when the defence filed an application for discharge, citing a weak state’s case.

In terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, the defence can apply to have charges dropped if, after the state concludes its case, there is no evidence on which a reasonable court can convict.

Two men – Lushaan Martins (19) from Kirkwood, and Angelo Rudman (21) from Gqeberha, are on trial for the rape of the student near Settlers Monument in March last year.

According to the state, the two picked up the student after an unknown man had robbed her of her cellphone and wallet. After recovering her belongings, the duo allegedly drove her to a remote area and took turns raping her, despite her request to be taken to the Rhodes University campus.

The two pleaded not guilty. They claimed they had had consensual sex with the complainant.

However, during her testimony, the complainant said that she did not give the two men consent, and she had asked them to take her to Rhodes University.

In an unexpected twist, after the state had concluded its case this week, the defence filed a Section 174 application, calling for the two accused to be found not guilty because the state had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Adcocate Chris Mzamo, appearing for Rudman, and Marius van Zyl for Martins, first made written submissions to Judge Sunil Rugunanan and later addressed the court.

The two argued there were material inconsistencies in the state’s evidence. They also found fault with the complainant’s evidence, particularly regarding the issue of consent. They both emphasised their clients’ version that they had had consensual sex with the complainant.

The fact that she testified she had “zoned out” during the incident and had consumed alcohol brought about doubts and confusion about the incident, the defence argued. It emerged that the complainant had sat on Rudman in the car and the two kissed as they drove towards Settlers Monument. Video footage from Rhodes University showed the complainant and Rudman walking together after Martins dropped them off on campus after the alleged rape incident. She was wearing Rudman’s jacket, and he had his arm around her body. Van Zyl said the complainant had lied to the court when she testified she escaped after the two accused dropped her off near the Journalism and Media Studies department after raping her. “The version of the complainant is totally improbable,” Van Zyl asserted.

The defence also attacked the credibility of the investigating officer, Constable Akhona Hlwithana, who, at one point, admitted that the complainant lied if she said she had told him about what transpired when she was dropped off by the accused.

The evidence of a medical doctor who testified about the absence of injuries on the complainant and possible mistakes made when swabs were taken for DNA analysis also took a beating by the defence.

Both Mzamo and Van Zyl argued there was so much doubt and confusion in the state’s case that no reasonable court would convict the two men. “The state’s case is so weak, the state itself cannot comprehend it,” Mzamo said. He said it was the prosecutor’s job to provide a strong case, not the court’s.

While he conceded that the complainant had contradicted herself, state advocate Jan Engelbrecht said there was no contradiction that she had not given consent. “She said she did not want to have sex with them. She communicated that,” said Engelbrecht. Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Engelbrecht said, despite “problems”, he had confidence in the state’s case.

Judge Rugunanan postponed the case to 9 February 2026 for judgment on the Section 74 application.

The two accused are out on R1 000 bail each.