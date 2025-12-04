Chess star makes national team

By Benevolence Mazhinji

Makhanda’s exceptionally talented and young chess player, Okuhle Nkolongo, has been selected to compete at the 2025 Mzansi Inter-Provincial Youth Chess Championships. The fifteen-year-old from T.E.M. Mrwetyana Secondary School will represent the Eastern Cape province at this high-stakes tournament, which will be held at the Sun Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha from 15 to 20 December 2025. This is one of South Africa’s most competitive youth chess events, and Okuhle’s selection places him among the top young players in the country.

Making it to the nationals

Qualifying to compete at this level is a staggering achievement that few young players ever reach, as each contender must undergo a rigorous selection process. Okuhle first had to prove himself in three demanding local trials, where he faced every active chess player in the town to secure a place on the Makhanda District team. From there, his journey continued to Graaff-Reinet in May for the District Play-offs, where his strong performance earned him a well-deserved spot on the official Sarah Baartman District Team.

In September, he advanced to the Eastern Cape Closed Tournament in Gqeberha, where the top players from every district competed for a place on the provincial squad. It was at this fiercely contested event that Okuhle secured his position on the Eastern Cape Team. He has already earned his District Colours, and by competing at the Mzansi Inter-Provincial Championships, he now stands on the brink of receiving his Provincial Colours as well.

Okuhle’s chess journey

“I started playing chess when I was in grade 6”, said Okuhle, “One of my teachers encouraged me to play because he wanted me to improve in my academics and from there, I entered competitions, and I won them.” Despite his early successes, finding out he had qualified for the nationals still came as a surprise. He said, “I was excited, and so was my family. I didn’t expect it. In our club, I’m the first one to qualify for the nationals.”

His accomplishment, however, did not happen in isolation. Much of Okuhle’s growth as a player comes from the support and training he receives at the Sewelo Maths and Chess Community Development Academy, the club has played a central role in his development. Coach Jeremiah Sewelo said that the academy has become an influential youth development space in the community, and the vision is to create “an environment where chess is more than just a board game, but a life-transforming tool.” The programme is designed to improve cognitive skills, discipline, and problem-solving in learners. For many parents and teachers, the club has become a vital support system that complements school learning and keeps children engaged in positive extracurricular activities.

Okuhle is one of the academy’s standout examples of this mission in action, and this is reflected in the way his coach speaks about him. Coach Sewelo said, “Okuhle is one of the most dedicated and passionate players at the club. He loves and enjoys the game of chess. Based on his CHESSA rating, he is among the top 10 Under-16 players in our district. The benefits of chess are evident in Okuhle’s academic performance, as he has been doing remarkably well at school, especially in mathematics. We are very proud of him for going to represent Makhanda, his school and the academy at the upcoming National Championships.”

Preparing for this tournament requires consistent practice and discipline, “Chess is an individual sport that needs you to think. If you want to play chess, you have to be patient, relaxed, and calm, ” Okuhle said.