Friends of Bots launches and does its first clean-up

By Gcina Ntsaluba

A new community initiative is breathing fresh life into one of South Africa’s oldest botanical gardens, driven by overwhelming public enthusiasm to restore the historic Makana Botanical Gardens in Makhanda.

Friends of Bots, established following a survey that revealed strong community interest in the gardens’ future, has quickly grown to nearly 190 members since launching in early October. The group held its first official meeting on 15 November and has already notified Rhodes University (the leaseholder) of its establishment, seeking formal recognition and collaboration.

The initiative emerged from honours research conducted by Sonwabise Zothimba in the Department of Geography at Rhodes University. An online survey of 276 respondents found that 37% wanted to be involved in planning or creating a vision for the gardens, while 55% expressed willingness to volunteer their time or services for improvements.

A heritage resource in need

Established in 1853, the Makana Botanical Gardens holds the distinction of being South Africa’s second-oldest botanical gardens. Originally created as a public recreational space and botanical research facility, the gardens were designated as heritage resource in 1983, recognising their historical significance.

However, the gardens face significant challenges. Rhodes University, which holds a 100-year lease from Makana Municipality, has experienced budget cuts to its Grounds and Gardens operations. Security issues have resulted in vandalism that has left public toilets, lighting, and benches damaged and non-operational.

Community collaboration for change

Philippa Irvine, a founding member of Friends of Bots, emphasised that the organisation follows the principle of “community collaboration for change” — the idea that sustainable transformation comes through grassroots empowerment and collaboration.

“A Friends of Bots group is not just about transforming the space but transforming the community and the meanings we attach to the space,” Irvine explained. The organisation aims to function as a typical “friends of” group, providing advocacy, fundraising, and volunteering support for the public asset.

Activities already underway

The group has wasted no time in taking action. Members have already conducted a clean-up and survey to identify areas needing attention. Next week, they will host a holiday club for children in the gardens, using the space as an outdoor classroom.

Friends of Bots aims to support existing activities such as Parkrun, Silent Book Club, walking groups, picnics, and birding activities, while encouraging new events. Future plans include family events, musical performances, and place-making activities that could also serve as fundraising opportunities.

A Knowledge and Culture group within the organisation is working to compile information about the gardens and make it accessible through signage, maps, and a website. Educational activities related to nature, culture, and the gardens’ history are also in development, with local residents and Rhodes University staff and students contributing their expertise.

Fundraising and future plans

While formal fundraising hasn’t yet begun, the group has brainstormed various initiatives, including selling Friends of Bots merchandise, securing bench sponsorships from local businesses and residents, and hosting fundraising events. The organisation also plans to apply for external funding for larger projects in partnership with Rhodes University.

How to get Involved

Friends of Bots welcomes participation from local residents, students, groups, and organisations in various capacities. The group maintains social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, as well as an email address and WhatsApp community for communication.

“The point is that no contribution is too small,” Irvine noted. “Volunteer to pick up litter, weed a garden bed, bring your child along to be inspired by nature and culture, or buy a sticker to raise funds — these all help.”

As the group moves toward establishing itself as a fully-fledged non-profit organisation, its vision is clear: to conserve and promote the gardens’ historic legacy while bringing the space to life as a vibrant hub for recreation, culture, education, and science in the Makhanda community.

Economic potential

According to Markus Mostert, Chair of the Executive Committee of the Makana Business and Residents Association (MBRA), the Makana Botanical Gardens could become a significant economic asset for the city, creating jobs and achieving financial self-sustainability through carefully planned tourism initiatives.

“The primary challenge to address for the economic potential of Bots to be exploited is safety and security,” Mostert said. He noted that permission from Rhodes University – the current custodian tenant – must be secured, while Ornee Cottage and the adjacent ablutions require substantial renovation before any commercial activity can begin.

The security question has sparked debate among stakeholders. Longtime resident and Parkrun volunteer Peter Stockwell advocates for ClearVu fencing along the perimeter, despite the costs involved. He suggests Campus Protection could use Ornee Cottage as a satellite control centre to deter criminal activity.

Mark Hazel, former Manager of Grounds and Gardens at Rhodes University, cautions that physical barriers alone won’t solve the problem. While good security fencing may help, it must be paired with access control to prevent unauthorized entry. Electric fencing presents additional challenges, being vulnerable to theft and requiring ongoing maintenance.

Hazel favours a community-based approach that has proven effective internationally. “Where people are being encouraged into the space in a happy frame of mind results in undesirables finding it uncomfortable to be around there,” he explained.

Mostert confirmed that while Friends of Bots has begun discussions with Rhodes University about the facility’s future use, the restoration of Ornee Cottage and its ablutions represents the major remaining hurdle to unlocking the botanical gardens’ economic potential and creating new employment opportunities for Makhanda residents.