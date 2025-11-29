Nurturing every single connection

Person of interest: Mandisa Hani

Occupation: Owner of Pem-Sun Cleaning Services

Workspace: On-site

Human of Makhanda: 4

By Dideka Njemla

In a world where business revolves around profits, Pem-Sun Cleaning Services values trust and genuine relationships with clients. During a discussion with the company owner, Mandisa Hani, it was clear that her aim extends beyond merely doing a thorough job in the homes and workplaces of those who welcome her for services. For her, it is about appreciating each person’s presence and fostering trust. “I am very content with the way my business is now. I’ve known some of my clients for years, and nothing brings me more joy than that. It shows that we have become family.”

Born and bred in Port Alfred. Hani moved to Makhanda in 1998 after her mother took a job opportunity as a domestic worker. Simultaneously, Hani, who was also a domestic worker, left with her employers when they moved to Durban. “Umamam moved to eRhini nabantwana bam and then ngo 2000 ndabuya.” Hani says she returned to Makhanda to be closer to her daughter as she entered her teenage years. After nearly 15 years of working with her previous employers, Hani found her first job in Makhanda through her mother’s workplace. “Baye bandifunela umsebenzi kwi housemaster yase St Andrews and then nda clean-a indlu yakhe.”

A transformative experience

Hani’s life began to change after she met three brothers who were monks at a church she visited with a friend. “Ukudibana kwam nabo eza monks after church, they were so interested in me. Baye bandibuza okuba, what work do I do?” Hani says that the monks assumed that she was a teacher, but she explained that she had left school just before she could matriculate. “I told them my story. Ndaba xelela indlela endandikhule ngayo ne ndlela endaba pregnant ngayo at an early age.”

The monks encouraged Hani to return to school, and she enrolled in grade 10 through night school. After three years of dedication, Mandisa said she completed her matric with good results at Nombulelo High School. “Baye ba buza ba andifuni uqhubeka na and maybe go to university, and that’s when I said no because I still had to work for my children.” Hani says the encouragement from the monks continued as they advised her to get a driver’s license. “Ndayenza nayo, and I passed on my first attempt.”

An everlasting impact

Reflecting on her luck in meeting the monks, Hani says that they were a blessing as they continuously supported her and her family. She said, “Abantwana bam also bafundiswa ngabo. Mna, I never paid a cent e-university. They paid for everything for all three of my children.” She said that she was grateful that her children seized this opportunity and did not let this opportunity go to waste. “Ndaba xelela ba fundani. Ndathi maba funde ingathi bayi nja yemiduka. Nifunde because asoze niyifumane le chance,” she said.

Following Hani’s success in her education and driver’s license, the three brothers continued to guide her and found her a job at Sunshine Cleaning Company, run by Anne Curnow. Hani said many of Curnow’s employees feared her, but she [Hani] was the only one who dared to challenge her and address issues, especially when Curnow was at fault. “I was always fair because bekukho nama xesha where ndandihlala phantsi ne colleagues zam and tell them they were wrong. If Anne was at fault, then ndandiye ndihlale naye phantsi, whether she wanted to hear it or not,” said Hani.

Mandisa recalled a moment when she and Curnow got into a physical altercation. “I told her to acknowledge her wrongs. Ngalo mini I told that kuba uzomane esenza lento atshintsha tsintshe i-staff then awuzo banazo ne customers instead uzo fumana abantu aba bayo.” Hani said that there were many moments when she and Curnow would seek help at the Department of Labour.

“Watho wobona okuba naye ndiyamthethela xaye right kwaye nabanye ndibaya thethela waqala ke undithemba. Saphela sivana,” she said. Having shared a working environment for 14 years, the two had moved beyond their conflicts, and Curnow began to rely on Hani, especially because clients were fond of her.

Hani says that she recalls a time she received a phone call from Curnow on a Thursday morning, requesting that she come in to see her. “Ndathi kwi colleagues zam angandibiza uAnne, ikhona lento i-wrongo yenzekileyo kengoku,” she said. After the call, Hani said she sat her colleagues down and spoke to them to find out if anything she wasn’t aware of had happened. According to Hani, she grew more nervous on arrival after Curnow had offered her coffee. “Ndathi mna, no, I don’t want coffee. I just want to know what’s wrong. Talk,” she said.

Hani said Curnow assured her that nothing was wrong, and she had wanted to inform her that they were moving and had sold their house. Hani said Curnow’s words were, “My mom and I are moving to Durban, and I am giving you my company for being loyal to me.” Hani said that she was too shocked and needed time to process this news. Curnow further informed her that she would also get the company car and all the equipment. Hani said the transition was easy because clients were already familiar and she knew each client’s preferences.

.Cultivating a culture of kindness

Hani sustains her company’s success by nurturing every single connection with her clients. Her journey highlights the significant impact that those we meet can have on our lives. Hani says the encounters she has had have encouraged her to make a difference in other people’s lives. According to Hani, her story embodies the true spirit of ubuntu, which she is committed to sharing with the rest of the world.