Makana sports teams gear up

By Asemahle Vumsindo

Local soccer, rugby, and netball teams in Makana Municipality received a major boost following a sports equipment and attire handover on Tuesday.

The initiative, from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), saw Ministry representatives Chade Kramer, admin secretary in the Minister’s Office, and Gareth Brown, private and appointed secretary to the Minister, distribute much-needed resources directly to grassroots beneficiaries.

​The event, hosted in Makhanda, focused on strengthening local participation and development in key sporting codes. Kramer and Brown handed over comprehensive sports kits, high-quality training balls, and durable gym bags, directly addressing the common challenge that local clubs face in maintaining adequate and safe equipment.

Chade Kramer explained the broad scope of the initiative. “We are doing this for the entire Eastern Cape,” he said. This push aims to ensure that geographical location does not remain a barrier to sporting ambition.