Shaping future cricketers

By Chris Totobela

The Young Warriors Cricket Programme closed the 2025 season with a successful tournament last Saturday. The programme is made up of young boys and girls from local primary schools — George Dickerson, Grahamstown Primary and St Mary’s. It entails physical training that helps the young cricketers cope with the demands of the game.

The end-of-the-year tournament was held at Graeme College from 9am until 4pm, with St Mary’s coming to this year’s event as defending champions after winning the inaugural event last year. Each team played two round-robin games and all three teams finished on two points each as each team won one game and lost one. The net run rate had to be considered in order to decide the finalists this year. In a surprise turn, the defending champions were eliminated and that set up a great final showdown between Grahamstown Primary and George Dickerson. Grahamstown Primary were crowned the 2025 champions after a hard-fought encounter.

Event co-ordinator Noel Reddy was pleased with the success of the event “This was a great day of fun for all participants, parents and spectators and the boys delivered a spectacle.” Reddy paid homage to coaches who work tirelessly to prepare the children. “These boys are talented and this tournament will help them grow.” Individual players received accolades for their excellence. Reddy community partners including the three schools, sponsors for catering and trophies for best batsman, bowler and outstanding player of the tournament. “This was a great and successful event that provided entertainment for the whole family and next year’s edition promises to be bigger and better.”