Maru FC tastes first ABC Motsepe league defeat

By Chris Totobela

Top local football side and ABC Motsepe League participants Maru FC suffered their first defeat last Saturday. The home side took on Komani FC in a very tough and entertaining encounter in front of a decent crowd. The visitors made their intentions very clear from the first whistle and forced the opposition goalkeeper to come up with good saves early on. Komani FC’s high-press tactic worked well for them as Maru FC likes to build from the back, but were forced to use long balls at times. The home side also had a few chances to take the lead in the early stages of the game but failed to convert. The visitors took the lead after Maru’s defence failed to deal with a long throw that was flicked home, over the unsighted goalkeeper at the far post. The home side was stunned into action by the goal and went forward in search of the equaliser, but the halftime break whistle halted their efforts.

In the second half, Komani FC tried to dominate the midfield battle, stringing together neat passes and tried to find cracks in the Maru defence. Maru’s players seemed shaken and were forced to abandon their game plan by the opposition’s high-press strateg. The local champions struggled to find rhythm. And despite making personnel changes in midfield and showing glimpses of the well-known, creative Maru FC, the visitors doubled their lead. A Komani FC attacker got in-between the centre backs to head home a pin-point cross from the right wing after the home side’s defence was stretched. Maru FC kept on knocking and the door was nearly opened for them when their reliable goal poacher Vuyani “Sniper” Skeyi failed to tap in a cross, ballooning it over the crossbar instead. The home side tightened the screws in the last quarter of the game but it wasn’t to be as the referee blew his final whistle.

It is hoped this is a minor setback for the home side that started the season well. Local followers are confident the team can make amends as it possesses a good squad capable of bouncing back.