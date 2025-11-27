Makhanda rugby star urges youth to choose sport

By Chris Totobela

From the dusty streets of Tantyi in Makhanda to big cities, not just in the country, but abroad as well. Simamkele Yafele grew up in O Street and played rugby on the streets with his peers before he was recruited by his uncle Mpumelelo “Small” Mthetho, a teacher at Archie Mbolekwa Higher Primary School, to join Old Collegians where he got the foundation for his rugby career. He made a surprise move when he joined their biggest rivals Lily White and he explained the move. “My father was at Lily White, and at the age of 20, without asking, he told me that I have to come and play for his team and I had to obey his instruction as my father, and that is how I joined Lily White even though my heart was at Old Collegians.” Yafele decided to leave Makhanda for Gqeberha after spending a few seasons with the “Blues” and he says this was also not an easy decision to make. “I could see that if I stay in Makhanda for long, my career would end before time as there was a lot of alcohol abuse at the time and there were several well-known taverns that were on their prime and young people were drowning themselves in alcohol, and as painful as it was, I had to leave and start afresh in Gqeberha where I stayed with my granny. I sacrificed staying with my family and friends in Makhanda in order for me to become the person that I am today and to achieve what I have achieved in rugby.”

Yafele played his rugby in Gqeberha for a while before hanging up his boots to take up coaching where he also excelled. He is now the head coach of the top South African rugby 7s academy, SA All Stars, in Pretoria. His coaching career took off very well and he has achieved a lot within a short space of time and has travelled the world with this team. He had a decorated playing career, taking part in the Namibia International 7s in Windhoek, Kenya Safari International 7s in Nairobi, Bundesliga in Germany and HBSC World Series Sevens in Dubai. He also played in the Currie Cup first division. Highlights of his coaching career include winning the Botswana International 7s in Gaborone, Klerksdorp International 7s, one of the biggest 7s tournaments in South Africa, and the Willem Strauss International Tournament and he won all these this year and this week he flew with his team to Dubai where he will be testing his u19 boys on the world stage. Yafele has not forgotten where his rugby roots are and has ploughed back several times to his community, donating rugby boots to Old Collegians Rugby Club where he started his career and also donated school shoes to Tantyi Primary School that is situated in the area he grew up in.

He says he enjoys coaching more than playing. “As much as I have played at the highest level, I think coaching is more close to my heart. Every time when I go back home I get so emotional to see the high crime rate and seeing less young kids playing rugby.” He believes he has a duty to try and rescue one or two youngsters from Makhanda and give them the platform to shine. “I’m not here to boast about my achievements, but to encourage them to work hard and become what they wish to become irrespective of their background. Growing up in a very small town like ours doesn’t mean you are not good enough to realise your dreams.” He shared a message with the young people of Makhanda. “Discipline will take you very far in life. It is not wrong to be different from your circle of friends. You don’t have to use drugs and alcohol just because you want to fit in. Take a ball and go and practise when your friends go out to drink. It is very sad but true that every time when I go back home, I have to watch my back because there are so many Amaphara in my own neighbourhood and these are young boys that are supposed to be playing sport and protecting their families and that is not the case.”