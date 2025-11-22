    Sunday, November 23
    NEWS

    Xmas party sparks accusations of electioneering

    Luvuyo MjekulaBy No Comments4 Mins Read
    Elderly residents pictured at the Makana Municipality-organised Christmas party at BB Zondani Hall on Wednesday. Political parties have lambasted the ANC for using the event for electioneering ahead of next week's ward 10 by-election. Photo: Supplied
    Elderly residents pictured at the Makana Municipality-organised Christmas party at BB Zondani Hall on Wednesday. Political parties have lambasted the ANC for using the event for electioneering ahead of next week's ward 10 by-election. Photo: Supplied

    Comments are closed.