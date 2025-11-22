Xmas party sparks accusations of electioneering

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A Makana Municipality-organised Christmas party for elderly residents is at the centre of a row between the African National Congress (ANC) and other political parties contesting the upcoming ward 10 by-election. On Wednesday, Makana Municipality council Speaker Mtutuzeli Matyumza’s office hosted “XMas for the Elderly” at BB Zondani Hall in Fingo Village. The municipality holds the event annually to celebrate with elderly residents of Makana. However, political parties campaigning for next week’s by-election in ward 10 have accused Matyumza, a senior official in the regional ANC, of using the event for electioneering purposes.

‘A campaigning tactic’

The South African Communist Party’s (SACP) candidate in ward 10, Mncedisi “Losi” Papu, said: “It was not a coincidence that they took the programme and made it a ward 10 programme. That was a campaigning tactic using the resources of the municipality, because ANC regalia was worn and an ANC vehicle was used.”

Papu said the Speaker could have chosen another ward for the event. “As the SACP, we feel the ANC is deceiving the people. It’s a calculated move to make sure they campaign at the same time.”

Democratic Alliance caucus leader in Makana, Luvuyo Sizani, said it was the ANC camouflaged as Makana Municipality. Sizani said the programme was not discussed in council. “There is no council resolution. This is part of campaigning for the ANC. The ANC is very desperate, they want to do anything that they can to try and salvage the situation around ward 10.” Makana Citizens Front PR councillor Philip Machanick said it is a horrendous abuse of power and waste of public funds. “It shows that the ANC has lost all popular support if they need to behave like this. They have no shame.” ANC rejects allegations

Matyumza responded saying: “Those making these claims are revealing their own fear and lack of confidence ahead of the by-election.” He said service delivery and community support programmes do not stop because a by-election is taking place. He said the municipality has a constitutional obligation to continue serving its people, especially senior citizens. He explained that the programme is part of their annual calendar of community support activities, implemented consistently across all wards. “It is incorrect and opportunistic to portray it as an election tool.” He continued: “What we are seeing is a deliberate attempt to distract the public from the real issue: a failure by some to mobilise and convince the people of Ward 10 based on performance and service to the community.” The Speaker said instead of engaging in political theatrics, leaders should focus on delivering to the people and respecting institutional processes. IEC ready for by-election

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) recently released details on its readiness to deliver the 26 November election in Makana and others in the Sarah Baartman district. The IEC confirmed that Makana Municipality, Ward 10, consists of three voting stations: BB Zondani Hall, Nathaniel Nyaluza High School and Apostolic Faith Mission Church.

The candidates and parties contesting the Ward 10 election are: Andile Arnold Mbeju – African National Congress (ANC); Ayanda Christopher Bodla – Democratic Alliance (DA); Phaphama Nkontsa – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); Thembinkosi Basil Ngeleza – Makana Citizens Front (MCF); Nomatamsanqa Mavikela – Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Mncedisi “Losi” Papu – South African Communist Party (SACP).

In line with section 55 of the Municipal Electoral Act, applications for voters unable to visit voting stations on voting day opened on 10 November 2025 and closed on 14 November 2025. A total of 143 applications for home visits were approved in Makana and 606 were approved for special votes at voting stations.

The commission reminded voters of the importance of registering where one resides and voting where one is registered. The IEC appealed to residents and parties to ensure that the elections remain free and fair.