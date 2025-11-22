Restoring dignity to children

By Thina Speelman and ‘Maleruo Leponesa

Aspire did it again this year, hosting another successful underwear drive. Aspire provided learners with new underwear as part of their dignity campaign.

The event took place at Tantyi Lower Primary School, the organisation succeeded in restoring dignity and confidence among the children it serves.

The founder and director of Aspire, Zimasa Burns-Ncamashe, said that she started the organisation after witnessing the struggles faced by vulnerable learners at the school. Burns-Ncamashe indicated that she has one child but as a parent, she felt compelled to take action, knowing that there are kids out there who are struggling, and she would not be able to sleep without assisting them.

Burns-Ncamashe says the organisation’s success depends greatly on the support of parents and the community. “Sinqwenela ukuba le event ibe yi event yonyaka ngoba siyayibona imiphumela emihle yayo” said Burns-Ncamashe. She also mentioned that Aspire received donations from friends and family from Qonce, Funders, Rhodes University students as well as friends in Botswana.

“Umntana wam uthi xa efika endlini afike abulise kwaye unayo indlela yothetha nabantu abadala, ukubonisa ukuba bayafundiswa eAspire, ndibulela iteacher zase Aspire,” said Nosipho Mali, one of the parents in attendance.

The founder and director of Aspire, Zimasa Burns-Ncamashe. Photo: ‘Maleruo Leponesa

Background

Aspire Psychosocial and Educational Support Services for Vulnerable Children (APESSERV) is a non-profit organisation based at Tantyi Lower Primary School in Makhanda. The organisation works to restore the dignity of disadvantaged learners, creating a safe and nurturing space for children in the community while fostering the spirit of Ubuntu, among its many aims.

Aspire also offers a safe and supervised environment where learners can complete their homework through tutorials, guidance, and encouragement. The organisation improves learners’ school attendance and academic performance. Their support extends beyond academics, addressing the emotional and psychosocial needs of the children to ensure holistic development. The goal of this organization is to help learners gain confidence in themselves and provide a warm and caring environment where vulnerable learners come together and discuss their day-to-day challenges. Aspire aims to expose primary school children to high school life.

As Aspire continues to grow, its impact stretches far beyond school walls showing that when a community invests in the dignity of its children, it is ultimately investing in a stronger, more compassionate future. Through simple acts of care, Aspire is reminding Makhanda that love, when shared, can change the path of a child’s life.