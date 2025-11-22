​Quiens completes 1 000 km cycle

By Asemahle Vumsindo

​Makhanda local Anrico Quiens has completed his monumental 1 000km cycling challenge, conquering nearly two weeks of physical pain and severe sleep deprivation, all in the name of raising awareness for mental health and funds for local soup kitchens and cancer charities.

Quiens, who finished the gruelling endurance ride last Friday, initiated the challenge from a deeply personal place, aiming to prove that mental resilience can triumph over difficult times, especially when battling mental health struggles. His gruelling 13-day journey involved cycling the punishing route from Makhanda to Bedford, Cookhouse, Somerset East, Pearston, Graaf-Reinet, Aberdeen, Willowmore, Uniondale, George, Touwsranten, Katarara, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Stormsriver, Humansdorp, Jefferys Bay, Gqeberha, Colchester and then all the way back to Makhanda.

‘I made it’: the moment of completion

​The 1 000 km ride was, in Quiens’ own words, “the toughest thing i have ever done”. When he finally finished his first thought was simply, “I made it”. ​”At times I wanted to give up,” Quiens recalls. “But I did not give up because of the charities and soup kitchens I had in mind and was trying to raise funds for.”

​The challenge became a true test of human endurance, forcing Quiens to ride while battling major physical and environmental obstacles. He estimates he lost four to five days of sleep over the course of the ride, pushing his body for nearly 40 hours straight in one stretch.

​Battling wind, heat, and injuries

​Quiens faced constant adversity on the road. The most significant physical challenges came from the elements: strong windy days and hot days which added immense drag and heat exhaustion to his journey.

​As he neared the 1 000 km goal, old injuries began to resurface. He admitted he felt completely drained, and a knee injury started kicking in. Despite the pain, he managed to push through and complete his goal, proving his initial belief that anything is possible when driven by a strong mental purpose.

​The call to community

​The core mission of the challenge was to support those battling mental health and cancer, while providing tangible help to local soup kitchens and charities. Quiens is still actively seeking assistance to maximise the impact of his efforts.

He encourages the Makhanda community to support the causes he rode for, stating that banking details for the charities he is helping are available on his Facebook page, Anrico Quiens. When asked if he would ever put himself through such physical and mental strain again, Quiens, despite everything, confirmed he is already planning another challenge for next year.

His final message to the community is one of powerful conviction: “You should never give up on something you want and always try your absolute best.”