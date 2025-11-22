By Kearabetswe Nkadimeng

“Let’s go Parkrun, let’s go.” That’s what you’ll hear a group of park runners chant as they hype themselves up to run, jog and walk the carefully curated 5km Parkrun course.

Every Saturday morning, 8 am sharp, a Parkrun director warmly welcomes all park runners and volunteers, describes the course and reads out the key rules and safety instructions before the race begins.

Meanwhile, the runners, including grannies, grandpas, parents, teenagers, and toddlers from various racial and ethnic groups, are stretching their bodies, preparing their music playlists, and fastening their dog leashes in preparation for the course.

As the director shouts “Go”, the runners take off, each at their own pace, while the wonderful volunteers, the timekeeper, finish tokens, barcode scanners, the photographer and the tail worker cheer them on. The Botanical Gardens have become a space where diverse members from within and outside the Makhanda community come together to get their bodies fit, build relationships and have fun while doing it.

“It is not competitive, just to keep you healthy,” said Monde Duma, one of the Parkrun directors. He has been volunteering since the course was set up in 2019. In 2020, he was on the verge of quitting after he was diagnosed with a chronic illness. “It was so serious I ended up in hospital,” he said.

However, after a successful operation, he returned. “I used Parkrun as a recovery. I started walking and then running. I even ran my best times after the operation,” he said. For Duma, Parkrun gave him hope and eventually helped him regain his life. “And it’s a way of giving back to the community,” he says.

A few minutes later, 18 minutes 22 seconds to be precise, 23-year-old Svuyile runs past the finish line with a victory smile on his face. Svuyile is a boxer. “I have a boxing match soon, so I decided to come to the Parkrun to prepare myself for the match,” he said. Parkrun is a place of hope and motivation for him, a lovely spot to train and prepare to reach his dream and passion for boxing.

“Parkrun also attracts tourists,” Duma added. Some are “chasing the alphabet,” aiming to attend different Parkruns starting with different letters of the alphabet. Peter Stockwell has never missed a Parkrun, “unless I’m out of town”. And when he is out of town, he finds a Parkrun nearby.

“Although I am grateful for the physical benefits, I cannot ignore the mental muscle I develop. I learnt how much mental work goes into completing the course. ‘I am almost there’, ‘I cannot give up now’ – that is what I repeat to myself every time my body burns as I run out of stamina, breath and motivation to continue. Like life itself, it is all about determination and decision-making. Once you set your mind to it, you can achieve it,” he said.

Who would have thought that something as ordinary as organising a 5km run once a week in a community could make such a difference in people’s lives? The warm and friendly atmosphere motivates people of all kinds, shapes and sizes and ages to run the cause without pressure or cost.

What a way to maintain and encourage the spirit of ubuntu and love. Most of the Parkrun volunteers are high school learners. “It’s good to see the youth participating,” Duma said. In a world where everything is going digital, projects like Parkrun do a great job of encouraging young people to engage in physical activity.

Parkrun is more than just a course; it is a carefully curated asset that builds and unites communities and on 6 December Parkrun will celebrate its 500th event.