Makhanda residents rise against GBV

By Thina Speelman

Today, Makhanda residents took to the streets to demand the demolition of the derelict Albany Lounge, where a young girl was raped earlier this month. This march took place in alliance with the powerful movement led by Women for Change to declare gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster. They lay down in front of the high court for 15 minutes, believing that many injustices stem from the justice system. They do this with the hope that their voices will be heard, especially now that GBV has been declared to be a national disaster.