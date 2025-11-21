On the eve of the National Shutdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender based violence and femicide a national crisis. This comes after a powerful social media movement, led by the Women for Change organisation, to have this “crisis” declared a national disaster. Undeterred, the Makana community continues pushing forward to shut the city down in solidarity with the 15 women who die daily in this country. Community members dressed in black, led by Lee-Ann Cook, will march today from two meeting points to City Hall: the derelict Albany Lounge and the Anglican Church on High Street. And on Rhodes campus people will be gathering outside the library at 12 noon to lie down for 15 minutes to say: Enough is enough!