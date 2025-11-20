Payment dispute threatens Grahamstown Primary School project

By Karabo Matalajoe

Tensions are unfolding around the Grahamstown Primary School project after the contractor, Siyabulela Moko responsible for ongoing infrastructure of the upgrades informed the employees of suspension of work due to non-payments for the project by the departments of Public Works and Education. This sudden stop has caused frustration among the workers and deep concern for the community members, who fear that the school will again be abandoned mid-construction, as has happened before.

A community meeting was held at the power station behind the school on Sunday 16 November 2025 with workers and residents and led with by Devon Waldick, a concerned community member who is determined to prevent yet another collapse of the long-delayed project. According to the participants, they were informed last week that payments from Public Works have not been processed for several months, making it impossible to continue operations without downscaling the operation from 11 employees to six.

No demands, just promises honoured

At the meeting, the workers insisted that they are not introducing new demands, but simply asking government to fulfil what was originally promised to them and their contractor.

“We are not coming with demands; we are coming with the promises they made,” Nadesh Stone explained. “They said the money was secured and the project could continue, that is all we are holding them to.”

Other participants expressed the fear that if the contractor leaves the site, the government will never complete the project. Grahamstown Primary has previously endured more than a decade of delays, with construction stopping due to budget restraints and only being revived earlier this year.

Community members voiced strong support for the workers emphasising that ongoing disruptions affect their children’s future more than anyone else’s.

Confirmed delays and sudden release of payments

In a dramatic turn on Monday morning, 17 November 2025, a payment of R1.9 million rand was made to the contractor less than an hour after pressure from workers and community had intensified; this came after months of insisting no funds were available. The community members marched and sat outside the home of Tiphany Harmse, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of Public Accounts in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and the Party Leader of the Patriotic Alliance in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, asking for assistance with this matter. They were joined by the site manager Zuko Tatani and social facilitator Oscar George.

This release of money angered the workers and residents. “For three months they said there is no money,” Stone said. “On Monday there was no money. On Friday there was no money, but suddenly, after we push, R1.9 million is released. Where was this money hiding?”

Progress meeting halted by angry workers and community

Following the revelations of funds, a demand to be addressed by management persisted and on Thursday, 20 November 2025, the contractor Siyabulula Moko alongside his team defended his position, saying that they had submitted completed work for payment months ago but received nothing until the R1.9 million was released.

“There is no doubt about my commitment,” he told the community. “I work here with the workers, hands-on, but some matters are beyond my control, as I have to wait for payments like I have been.”

He also explained that the R1.9 million payment was not new funding, it was a payment in arrears since September 2025 and that operations and salaries have continued as per agreement every month. “There is no employee that has not received their money, even with payments delayed. My obligation to you is always fulfilled and up to this day, no employee can complain and say I owe them their salary.”

A work inspector from the Department of Education, Gilmore Abels said delays in payment may have been caused by disaster-related re-allocations following the storms in Mthatha; some project budgets had been reduced to fund urgent repairs there. Community members rejected this explanation, arguing that Grahamstown Primary is itself a long-standing “live disaster”.

Shutdown and protest action

The community refused for the contractor and management staff to enter the school premises without an agreement on the future progression of the project and emphasised that no equipment, tools or vehicles may be removed until then. This action led to the decision to march to the Department in search of answers.

There is set to be a meeting next week between the departments, the contractor and selected community representatives. Workers say they want direct instructions from the department and employer as to when they can resume working together as a unit without downscaling and no further issues around payment.

For now, both community members and workers remain united in demanding transparency and accountability from government before the project reaches yet another standstill.