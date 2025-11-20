Fitness and fun at Makhanda aerobics marathon

By Chris Totobela

New kid on the block, FitFusion Aerobics Club, hosted the first-ever aerobics marathon in Makhanda recently and the event was a resounding success.

Clubs from different cities and provinces descended on Makhanda, including Milo Fitness Club, Sweat Zone, Fit n Fan, NFA and Mzimba Shakers, all from Cape Town. Siya M Fitness Studio, Motherwell Community Fitness, Max’s Gym, Get Fab and NY Nation represented Gqeberha while Unique Fitness from Despatch and Beast Fitness Gym from Plettenberg Bay also graced the event.

According to organiser, Vuyokazi Smile, the event was a huge success. “I’m very happy with how this event went and the attendance was excellent. All participants enjoyed themselves as they had fun while getting fit and healthy. The vibe was electrifying.”

Smile thanked participants, sponsors, clubs and everyone who worked behind the scenes.

“Surely next year’s edition will be bigger and better.”

Fitfusion, newcomers in the aerobics space, received praise for a well-organised, incident free event.