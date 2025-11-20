All systems go for Goldrush Fabin Juries fun day

By Chris Totobela

Local rugby players are hard at training preparing for the Goldrush Fabian Juries Community Fun Day rugby 10s and netball. This exciting family fun day will take place on Saturday 29 November at Miki Yili stadium and Joza Indoor Sports Centre. This year’s edition will feature women’s rugby. According to event organiser Deon Hilpert, the stage is set. “It is all systems go for the Fabian Juries Fun Day and we have worked very hard behind the scenes to make sure that we deliver a great spectacle on the day. We also urge the public to go and purchase their tickets nice and early at Goldrush to avoid any disappointment.” Hoogenoeg White Bulls, Scotchfarm Cellotape, Fingo, Tantyi Rangers, Ghost Town Lions and Joza Kings will battle it out for the main prize and their communities will be backing them all the way.