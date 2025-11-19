The Speaker responds

Let it be clearly understood that the Speaker’s Office is an institution of council, not a tool for advancing personal or factional political interests. Any attempt to misuse official structures or access information for selfish political games is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of the institution.

The ward committees exist to serve communities and strengthen participatory democracy — not to be manipulated for narrow political agendas. The Speaker’s Office will therefore not entertain or support any request that seeks to compromise that principle.

This is against this background that Adv J.C. McConnachie has been consistent in calling for the dissolution of this Makana Municipality and therefore the request for information has not been honest from day one.

Let it be categorically stated that such calls, when driven by personal or factional motives, represent a direct shortcut to democracy and a disregard for the will of the people expressed through lawful democratic processes. The mandate of this council emanates from the people, and its dissolution cannot be used as a political weapon to settle internal or individual differences.

As leadership, we remain committed to strengthening governance, improving service delivery, and ensuring that the municipality continues to serve our communities — not political expediency.

Regards

Speaker of the Council

Mtutuzeli Matyumza