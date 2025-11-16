Dry conditions, low dam levels, and a water shutdown

jBy Asemahle Vumsindo

Water levels at Howieson’s Poort Dam have dropped significantly in recent weeks, raising fresh concerns about Makhanda’s water supply as the dry months continue. Local water activist Peter Sturrock had previously expressed deep concern about delays in transferring water from the high-level Settlers Dam. Observations suggested that officials were failing to move water, despite Settlers Dam having a high volume and only one pump being operational.

Fortunately, good news has reached the western side of Makhanda as the municipality has finally started pumping water into Howieson’s Poort Dam. However, this relief is temporary, as the municipality also announced a rescheduled, five-day shutdown set for mid-November that will affect all areas supplied by the Waainek system, including the CBD.

​Despite pumping starting, Sturrock warned that the dam’s level remains lower than during the last visit. He stressed that the long-term danger persists because “the rate water is coming in is less than the rate the water is going out”. This critical imbalance suggests the water gain is not keeping up with the dam’s daily demands from the Waainek Water Treatment Works, which supplies the western side of Makhanda and the CBD.

Sturrock raised concerns about the low dam level with Grocott’s Mail which led to a site visit. This was followed up by another visit on Saturday 8 which showed that pumping had begun and that water was flowing into Howiesons Poort. Furthermore, maintenance is clearly planned, as new pipes were observed at the Howiesons Poort station, suggesting preparations to address the previously reported pipe leaks.

The necessary urgent maintenance and repair works at the Howieson’s Poort Dam was originally scheduled for early October. The work will now begin on 17 November because Rhodes University and other institutions pleaded for a delay until after their examinations end.

​The rescheduled maintenance will result in a planned, prolonged water supply interruption for the entire Western side of Makhanda and parts of the CBD. The shutdown will run from Monday 17 to Friday 21 November. Pumping will stop on Sunday evening 16 November to allow for pipe draining, and will only resume on the evening of Friday, November 21.

​The Municipality said residents must be patient even after pumping resumes because the system often takes four to five days to fully recharge and pressurise before a stable supply returns to all areas. ​The municipality also confirmed that roving water trucks will be made available to assist those in dire need.