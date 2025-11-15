Road repairs making progress

By Malebo Pheme

The long-awaited road repairs on Milner Street are making excellent progress, with construction company LTE set to begin laying the new tar next week. This anticipated step is scheduled for Monday.

LTE Construction is currently managing several critical road repair projects across Makhanda. According to Moses Phiri, the project’s foreman, the work is progressing well and is currently on schedule. Phiri expressed his satisfaction at being part of the solution to a major community problem.

“Many people have been complaining about the potholes, so I am happy to be a part of the people who are making a solution, as the potholes are a big problem in the community,” Phiri said.