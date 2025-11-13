Firebird takes flight

29 Kingswood ballerinas danced in the Movements Dance School ballet production of the famous ballet, “The Firebird”, at the 1820 Settlers Monument on Saturday night. With Kingwood College matriculant Bronté Agnew dancing the lead as the Firebird, and even the littlest pre-primary dancers were included in the beautiful show.

The Firebird is based on a Russian folktale about a mythical and powerful spirit covered in magical feathers, who is caught in the Queen’s palace garden eating the Queen’s prized Golden apples.