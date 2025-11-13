Decorated flyer Doyle crowned new Pigeon champ

By Chesley Daniels

Ian Doyle & Sons who is regarded as the most decorated and most successful pigeon flyer, has once again defined the odds and was crowned the Grahamstown Racing Pigeon Club (GRPC) champion for 2025 at their recent prize giving at Strowan Farm on Saturday. The prestigious event was well attended by members of the club, the media and dignitaries.

The annual event has seen club members rewarded and acknowledged for their hard work, commitment, dedication and competitive performances over the past racing year in review.

This is Doyle’s fifth title in 10 years. “It’s all through the grace of God and what a wonderful feeling it is to be crowned as the club champ again,” he said.

Doyle has worked extremely hard this year and received some incredible support from his family. He admits that being a pigeon flyer puts a lot of pressure and strain on him to perform. “I am a devoted family man and businessman, but it also requires a balanced lifestyle when it comes to the sport I love. The pigeons are my life and I enjoyed the sport for years. It brings joy and pleasure in my life, whilst also making new friends,” he said.

The year 2026 was once tough and competitive for racing, and all the members and flyers did extremely well. It was, however, a very tight race again just like in 2022, between Doyle and the evergreen Graham Samuels for the prestigious and ultimate Club Championship Award. In the end and after the completion of the racing year, it was Doyle who just edged Samuels by four points to reclaim the title for the crown he won in 2022. Doyle eventually ended up with 105 championship points and Samuels with 101 points.

The seasoned campaigner Ian “Pops” Doyle also scooped numerous awards on the night, proclaiming his status as a true and worthy champion. He also won the Long Distance Race, Loft Champ Race, Kroonstad Derby Race and came second in the Baby Sale Race, the most prestigious and biggest money race of the year.

There were also notable performances by other competitors and flyers. Ciske Owen McKaizer who came third overall behind Graham Samuels (2nd) and Ian Doyle & Sons (1st), did exceptionally well by winning the Short Distance Champ, The Ring Race and also scooping a few awards. Samuels won the Middle Distance Champ Race and was second overall and runner-up behind Doyle.

The title meant a lot for the emotional Doyle as he lost his father a day after the prize giving. “My father was supposed to attend the awards event with us but decided late he will rather sit at home. I would have loved for him to come and join us and witness my achievements, but I wasn’t aware that he would leave us to be at a better place as he was not well recently.

“The competition is always tough and competitive in the club as our members possess the best genetics. Luck was definitely on my side this year alongside the tireless hard work that Valdez “Bolla” Duraan has put in and assisted me with throughout the year. Then it’s my old genetic pigeons which have done the trick for me in order to be crowned the champion this year.”

Overall club championship

1. Ian Doyle & Sons (105 points)

2. Graham Samuels (101)

3. Ciske Owen McKaizer (93)

4. Saul Fourie & Sons (73)

5. Andley Jeggels (60)

6. Baliso Family Lofts (51)

7. Paul Webber (48)

8. May Broers (41)

9. Williams Lofts (38)

10. Lorenzo Doyle (18)

1. Short Distance Champ – Ciske Owen McKaizer

2. Middle Distance Champ – Graham Samuels

3. Long Standing Champ – Ian Doyle & Sons

4. Loft Champ – Ian Doyle & Sons

5. Kroonstad Derby Champ – Ian Doyle & Sons

6. Ring Race Champ – Ciske Owen McKaizer

7. Baby Sale Race Champ – Andley Jeggels

The following members received money for sale races:

1. Andley Jeggels

2. Ian Doyle

3. Ciske McKaiser

4. Graham Samuels

5. Baliso Family

The sport has become extremely popular over the years and chairperson of the GRPC urges members to flying membership for the club for 2026. There are currently 21 active members and he is confident the number can grow in 2026.

The winners received trophies, medals and prize money for the first three positions of every race.