Painting the country purple to stop GBV

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

“Until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress.” This is the message from Women For Change, an organisation leading the movement for gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) to be declared a national disaster in South Africa.

The movement has painted the country purple, with organisations, brands and social media profile pictures turning purple to spread awareness. Women For Change is calling for a national boycott on Friday 21 November, where women and members of the LGBTQI+ community refrain from contributing to the South African economy.

Why this matters in Makana

Makana has held its fair share of marches against gender-based violence this year, painting a clear picture of the reality we face in our city. In the first three months of this year alone, these are the crime statistics, with most of these offences affecting women and children:

Joza Police Station:

109 cases of common assault

16 sexual offences

14 rapes

11 cases of crimen injuria

4 murders

4 kidnappings

2 attempted murders

1 sexual assault

Makhanda Police Station:

77 cases of common assault

15 sexual offences

13 cases of crimen injuria

8 rapes

4 sexual assaults

3 murders

1 kidnapping

These statistics were confirmed by Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, SAPS Police Spokesperson.

Silent march this Friday

This afternoon [Friday 14 November] the Makana community will hold a silent march concerning a 16-year-old girl who was raped at the Albany lounge, an unused building that has become a crime hotspot.

Petition nears 1 million signatures

As of Wednesday, the petition calling for GBVF to be declared a national disaster has gathered 953 601 verified signatures. The petition can be found on the Women For Change website or here

Resources for survivors

If you or someone you know needs help:

SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) Grahamstown