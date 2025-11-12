Makhanda’s first-ever aerobics marathon

By Chris Totobela

FitFusion Aerobics Club will host the first-ever aerobics marathon in Makhanda this Saturday. The event will be held at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre from 8am. According to FitFusion founder and senior instructor Vuyokazi Smile, everything is set for Saturday. “We are ready to host this historic event and for the first time in local aerobics there will be prize money for all those who will do well in different categories.” These include youth, adult and veteran categories and everyone will compete in his or her appropriate category.

The event is open to everyone – participation costs R150. Aerobics clubs from all over the country are set to take part in the event, a boost for the economy of Makhanda.

Smile went on to thank the sponsors that have contributed to the event, but welcomes any form of help from those who still want to contribute. She says that this is not just a competition but an opportunity for Makhandans to exercise and stay fit and healthy. Smile enthused about the gradual growth of the sport in Makhanda. “Aerobics is growing and we are happy with what is happening. We have just started at DSG and Rhodes University will be hosting a national aerobics event soon and that shows the growth of this sport.”

Makhandans are expected to honour the event in numbers as they are known for their support of such events, and the Joza Indoor Sports Centre is expected to be abuzz on Saturday.