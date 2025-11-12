Makhanda boxers chasing the Pro dream

By Chris Totobela

Two of Makhanda’s top boxers are bracing for bruising duels in the Zantsi SA Showtime Promotion’s tournament in Gqeberha on 29 November.

The event is set to feature provincial, national and IBF (Internatonal Boxing Federation) title bouts.

Siphosethu “Mad Dog” Madasi will exchange leather with Gqeberha-based Uyanda Mthongana in a catchweight bout over four rounds while Khayelihle “Sweet Hands” Prince will lock horns with Gqeberha’s Lubabalo Lusizi, a hot favourite for the junior bantamweight division fight, also over four rounds.

Madasi says he is ready for this fight. “I have trained very hard for this fight and I once lost to this opponent, but have now corrected the mistakes I made in that fight. I’m not aiming for a knockout, but if the opportunity presents itself, I will gladly take it.”

Prince, meanwhile, believes his opponent will kiss the canvas. “I know how my opponent fights and I’m ready for him. He only has two punches that he uses as his weapon and I know how I will neutralise his strength. I don’t think he will match my boxing skills and I don’t see him going through the distance with me.”

The two boxers’ manager, Sithule Jacob, is confident of victory for both of his charges. “These boys are ready and I expect nothing but a victory from [either of]them.” Jacob said they dedicate the bouts to “the great Bulelani Ndwayana”, a former coach and the father of well-known professional boxer Mzoxolo “Bokoloshe” Ndwayana. “We believe that [Bulelani Ndwayana’s] spirit will be with us on the day,” said Jacob.

He went on to make a plea to the community of Makhanda for support. “Going to such fights involves a lot of costs and we would like to appeal to the business community and ordinary Makhandans to assist us with anything that will help us realise our dream of pushing these boys to provincial and national glory.”

The following email address: sithulejacob@gmail.com can be used for donations or contributions.

Meanwhile, current Eastern Cape featherweight champion and Makhanda’s finest, Bongani ” King Killer” Fule wished the two boxers well. “I know that it won’t be easy, but I know how hard these boxers work and I would like them not to be scared of their opponents but to go out there and do what they do best and be disciplined and take their opportunities. I wish both of them all the best in their bouts.”

It is hoped Makhandans will keep the boxers in their prayers as they start their professional journey.