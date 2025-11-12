‘Keep your crown up’

By Malebo Pheme

At just 24 years old, Lelethu Gagayi from Xolani Location, Makhanda, is already making her mark in local politics. Her selection as one of the ANC candidates sparked discussions about youth leadership, bravery, and representation in a field that is frequently dominated by older voices, despite her not winning the most recent Ward 10 by-election.

Born and raised in Makhanda, Gagayi describes herself as a young woman driven by the desire to transform her community. “What inspired me is the people around me, and wanting to change the circumstances we live under. I want to motivate the youth around me,” she said.

She was exposed to activism at a young age, thanks to her mother’s involvement with the Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM). She remembers that’s where she learned everything she knows. “I wanted to be recognised as a young person and to give people my age a voice, which is what motivated me to join the ANC.”

Gagayi says the community’s support for her was overwhelming when she was selected as one of the ANC’s candidates for Ward 10. Being assigned that responsibility felt fantastic. She says proudly, “I felt like my community trusted me to lead them.” One element of her campaign that she thinks struck out the most was her in-person encounters with the community. “I tried my best to make sure their complaints were attended to.”

But stepping into politics at 24 hasn’t been without challenges. “Being underestimated and looked down on because I’m young and I’m a woman,” she admits, was one of the biggest obstacles. Still, she drew strength from the support of older ANC members, who were impressed by how she carried herself.

Through this journey, Gagayi has learned that leadership takes time and perseverance. “Everything takes time, and God has a plan for our lives. You’ll meet people who like you and others who don’t, but keep your head up high; no one should see you down,” she said.

Her message to young women is one of resilience and pride: “It’s not a smooth road, but we are meant to lead this country. Let’s keep our heads up so that our crowns don’t fall off as the queens that we are.”

Gagayi’s determination has drawn comparisons to global young leaders like Francia Márquez, Colombia’s deputy president, another young woman who rose from grassroots activism to national influence. “I’m very honoured,” Gagayi says. “She has done a lot for her country at a young age, and the fact that we’re both born in December means we are meant to lead our countries.”

Gagayi believes South Africa has a long way to go in empowering young leaders. “I think young people are not taken seriously enough. We experience a lot and are forced into circumstances we don’t understand. That’s why some young people choose different ways to live and survive because they are not heard.”

Despite the outcome of the Ward 10 race, Lelethu is far from giving up. “Yes, I’m planning to continue in this career. My next move is to keep working with the community, and come 2026 elections, I’ll be a candidate again.”

For her, this is only the beginning. “I want people to remember that I’m young, and if there were mistakes, I’ll learn from them. It’s not easy to do this, but the love I have for my people, especially the youth, keeps me going.”