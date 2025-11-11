Makana LFA first division clash excites

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA first division fixtures took place at JD Dlepu Stadium last weekend and top of the list was the much-anticipated clash between current log leaders Ubunye FC and sixth-placed Norrie Stars.

The game started with both teams struggling to put the foot on the ball or to create clear goal scoring chances. It came as no surprise that they went into halftime break locked at 0-0.

In the second half, the game opened up nicely and Ubunye started playing with purpose while Norrie Stars’ players spent more time arguing with match officials. Ubunye were rewarded when Ahlume “Kwayiba” Maki pounced on a through ball after neat passing in the middle of the park. He rounded the goalkeeper to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Norrie Stars defended deep and nearly caught Ubunye on transition on numerous occasions, but wayward shooting let them down. Stars were made to pay later in the game when their defence failed to put pressure on the ball as Athenkosi Mani took full advantage of Stars’ poor defence and took a ground shot that left the goalkeeper for dead, to double the lead.

Stars showed glimpses of good football and with good coaching and discipline, they can become a force to be reckoned with in this division. Ubunye protected their lead very well and having a few players that have played in the top league in their ranks helped their cause as they managed to hang on until the final whistle.

Norrie Stars players confronted the referee after the game claiming biased officiating. It took some of the spectators to protect the referee. The incident nearly spoilt a good game. It is hoped that Makana LFA will act decisively to eradicate such behaviour in football.