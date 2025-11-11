Another year of hope for the hungry

By Thandile Masinyana and Suané Simmons

Food4Futures (F4F), the food security NGO in New Street, has distributed 155 packages every month since January — a total of 1 550 so far this year.

At its recent annual general meeting, the organisation also reported on other activities such as its sandwich service every Tuesday — requiring around 80 loaves of bread a week — and assistance with identity documentation. IDs cost R140 each and F4F helps up to 10 people every month with this application fee.

“Since Makhanda is a small town, it’s getting more and more difficult to get big donations, which are very limited,” said chairperson Mary Birt.

One initiative that has grown year on year is the Parking4Parcels project, in which motorists buy books of vouchers which car guards can then redeem for food parcels. In the the first half of last year, a total of R122 685 worth of parking vouchers was redeemed.

Birt reported that since F4F moved to New Street, they have gained even more people requiring their help.

The organisation continually strives to improve and to locate additional donations. Fundraising plans include a musical festival and a competition between schools.