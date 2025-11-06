EP youth cricket teams gear up to defend titles

By Chesley Daniels

The Eastern Province (EP) youth cricket schools have announced their teams for the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Weeks, taking place in December 2025.

The EP U/16 and U/17 sides are eager to defend their titles, having emerged as champions in the 2024 events.

EP U/16 eye Paarl success

Led by Graeme College’s Corbin Tidbury, the U/16 team boasts an impressive lineup of local talent, with seven Makhanda players donning the EP colours. The team is coached by Odwa Xonxa and managed by Scott Jackson of St Andrew’s College. They’ll be heading to Paarl with high hopes of retaining their title.

U/16 Squad:

1. Corbin Tidbury (Graeme College)

2. Connor Pary (Grey High)

3. Ilungile Arosi (Woodridge)

4. Deanu Bezuidenhout (Pearson)

5. Sibabalwe Deliwe (Graeme College)

6. Connor Holder (St Andrew’s College)

7. Caleb Jattiem (Graeme College)

8. Ibenathi Kondile (Graeme College)

9. Matthew Marshbank (Grey High)

10. Kits McConnachie (Graeme College)

11. Aiden Mitchell (Pearson)

12. Cale Price (Pearson)

13. Oliver Whitaker (St Andrews College)

EP U/17 Rural side ready to shine

Andrew Muir of Graeme College leads the U/17 Rural side, which features seven Makhanda schoolboys. The team is managed by Chesley Daniels of PJ Olivier High School and will be competing in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

U/17 Squad:

1. Andrew Muir (Graeme College)

2. Yaseem Kazi (Union High)

3. Enrique Strydom (Graeme College)

4. Christopher Zimmerman (Kingswood College)

5. Jordaan Damons (Graeme College)

6. Keagan Jattiem (Graeme College)

7. Ruan Nel (Nico Malan)

8. Ockert Du Preez (Marlow)

9. Cole Hurter (Marlow)

10. James Meyer (Kingswood College)

11. Joshua Cromhout (Kingswood College)

12. Yonela Wana (Union High)

13. Miquel Ruiters (Cradock High)

U/19 side aims for redemption

The EP U/19 team, led by St Andrew’s College’s William Beamish, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign. The team features six Makhanda schoolboys and will be competing in Bloemfontein.

U/19 Squad:

1. William Beamish – St Andrew’s College

2. Sulaymaan Gangat – Pearson

3. Tylo Maleiba – Daniel Pienaar

4. Owam Malika – Daniel Pienaar

5. Luphelo Mdyesha – Graeme College

6. Daveric Peterson – Daniel Pienaar

7. Miles Samson – St Andrew’s College

8. Samuel Scheckter – St Andrew’s College

9. Randy Syce – Woodridge

10. Dawid Vermaak – Nico Malan

11. Rhys Wiblin – St Andrew’s College

12. Cayden Wilson – Pearson

13. Liseko Zinyane – Graeme College

Head Coach – Somila Seyinokwe – EP

Assistant Coach – Corbyn Dolley – Grey High

Manager – Zarier Stirkhotte – Daniel Pienaar

Best of luck to EP teams as they represent their province on the national stage.