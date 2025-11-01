Yvonne Sewelo: a local dynamo in creative education

Story and pictures by Lisakhanya Tali

Yvonne Nowakhe Sewelo is a transformative force in Makhanda, where her eight years as an educator have culminated in a mission to uplift learners through extracurricular programs. Her recent book, Exercise with Yveslight, is a testament to her commitment to making physical and creative activities accessible to children in underfunded schools. Driven by her own challenging upbringing, Sewelo’s work is deeply personal and rooted in a desire to ensure every child feels seen, heard, and empowered.

“When I see children happy, I am the happiest,” she says, reflecting the heart of her mission.

Born in the Northwest but with roots in the Eastern Cape, Sewelo grew up in a family struggling to make ends meet. “I was born into a poor family. My parents were just surviving,” she recalls. Her father worked in the mines while her mother, a businesswoman who sewed clothes, travelled to find clients, often leaving her and her sister with relatives. This led to periods of abuse and neglect, with basic needs like food and clothing unmet despite her parents’ efforts.

“I would walk close to an hour to go to school,” Sewelo says. She carried her younger sister to preschool, and they relied on school feeding schemes for meals. These experiences shaped her empathy for learners facing similar hardships, and connecting her to children who arrive at school hungry or in torn clothes. “It makes me understand when I see a child when they eat, it’s like the food is gonna finish,” she explains.

Sewelo’s educational journey took her from the Northwest to Khayalethu School, where cultural tensions between Tswana and Xhosa communities added to her challenges. “I was tortured because of the culture,” she reflects, recalling being bullied.

This taught her resilience, a trait that now defines her approach to teaching. Her academic path led her to study music and pursue an honours degree in Finland, where she blended African and European teaching methodologies.

This global perspective informs her innovative approach in Exercise with Yveslight, in which she uses culturally relevant methods like replacing Western musical note syllables with familiar Xhosa terms, such as “pi” instead of “ta”, to make learning relatable. “I try to use a language that they understand, a language that they are speaking,” she says, ensuring children connect with the material.

Her programs in Joza, guided by the GRILL slogan (Gardener, Reader, Innovator, Library member, Leader, Entrepreneur), focus on meeting learners where they are. “I try to find the children’s language,” she says, rejecting rigid academic expectations and tailoring activities to children’s interests, whether music, chess, or journalism.

She partners with schools, libraries, NGOs and Rhodes University to create opportunities such as taking learners to Duna Library to learn library operations or to RMR to practise broadcasting. Her sessions, often integrated into life skills and creative arts classes, prioritise practical, hands-on learning. “I always feel the approach is always Western… I try to bring it home,” she notes.

Sewelo’s vision extends beyond the classroom. She aims to equip learners with life skills, from financial literacy to self-sufficiency through gardening, challenging the stigma that growing food equates to poverty. “The end goal is for people to know that food is not a Shoprite. Food is in the soil,” she says.

Her media aspirations focus on creating platforms for marginalised voices, inspired by her own childhood of longing to be heard. “I want to hear people’s cries… create a room for venting out,” she says, envisioning spaces where communities can share their stories without preconceived solutions. By fostering open dialogue – whether through radio or community engagement – she seeks to amplify the voices of those often overlooked, from struggling learners to inmates.

Looking ahead, she hopes to expand her programs, introducing learners to professional pathways in creative fields and ensuring access to resources like libraries and legal knowledge. “If I help you, we win together,” she says.

Here are some snapshots of her work:

Bringing joy and learning to Tantyi Primary School

Throughout the week, Sewelo brings her extracurricular program to children in Makhanda’s townships, with a focus on Tantyi Primary School. On Tuesdays and Fridays from 9.30-11.10am, she engages learners with outdoor games from Exercise with Yveslight.

During a visit, Sewelo and the Grade 6 learners played “U-Ready,” a stick game that promotes counting, distance estimation, and teamwork. The lively environment saw the children divided into four groups, with two groups playing while the others waited eagerly for their turn. Using simple tools – branch sticks, one long and one small – participants threw the stick to the opposing team, who then hit it and measured the distance to score points. The Grade 6 learners threw themselves into the game with enthusiasm, their energy palpable before breaking for lunch.

Later, Sewelo and the students moved to the school library where they tidied books and organised shelves to prepare for chess sessions. Despite a variety of books available, Tantyi’s library is underused with many books untouched and collecting dust due to a lack of proper shelving and space.

“Some of the teachers were not even aware that there was a school library,” Sewelo notes. With assistance from Zandile Pinini, the acting senior librarian at Makana Municipality, Yvonne and the learners began addressing the library’s challenges. However, the cramped space remains inadequate for both books and students.

On Fridays, Sewelo works with the Grade 5 class introducing games like yarn-skipping, a childhood favourite from her North West days. The game involves tying a long yarn into a circle with two students stretching it into a strip for another to jump over.

The activity created a joyful atmosphere, with children laughing and rolling on the ground, undeterred by slightly dirty uniforms. Each session, whether on Tuesday or Friday, concludes with a music and choir session, lifting spirits after a day of activities. These sessions not only foster creativity but also build a sense of community among the learners.

Expanding impact at Ext 10

On Saturdays from noon to 3 pm, Yvonne hosts a session at Ext 10 where she teaches chess and leads a choir. The small space is adorned with learning posters, a few books, and awards for best song in choir competitions and a literature award for their book Masonwabeni Sonke.

Supported by volunteers like Yonwabisa Landu, who assists with tutoring and administration, and Nwabisa Qangule, a parent who serves as the organisation’s treasurer, Sewelo’s program thrives despite limited resources. Qangule manages fundraising, financial planning, and publicity for events, strengthening the organisation’s foundation.

Despite all this creativity and activity, Sewelo faces significant challenges. At Tantyi Primary School the library and classrooms are in disrepair with choir sessions held in a room doubling as storage for sports and art equipment, and chess practice confined to the library.

The Ext 10 program operates out of a cramped shack where 15 students crowd around two small tables, using phones as timers for chess and a prerecorded piano audio for choir due to the lack of proper instruments. Despite these constraints, Sewelo’s program creates a vibrant space for learning, with students proudly stating, “I have learned how to play chess” and “We each learn how to work as a team.”

Building futures

Yet, her resilience and ambition shine through, creating a model of what dedication can achieve. Yvonne’s ultimate goal is to expand her programs, introducing learners to professional pathways in creative fields and ensuring access to resources like libraries and legal knowledge. “If I help you, we win together,” she believes, viewing each child’s success as a collective victory. Through Exercise with Yveslight and her tireless work in Joza, Yvonne Sewelo is not just teaching; she is healing, connecting, and building futures for a generation of self-reliant leaders who understand their worth and potential

