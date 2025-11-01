‘Pool is not just a bar game’

By Nomfundo Mbatha

The cue sport community in Makhanda is making progress in its mission to grow pool games and attract recognition across the Eastern Cape.

Over the weekend, pool enthusiasts gathered at Champs Action Bar for a successful tournament organised by Mkhulise Mancam, the founder, coach, and player of the Rhodes University staff pool team. The tournament was led by Tshililo Nangammbi, who placed first, followed by May Diago and Ntloko Uyanda, respectively.

Mancam, who also works in Rhodes University’s Sports Administration, said the tournament, which first began in 2022, has grown as more players and supporters get involved each year. “When we started in 2022, we only had five players, but we managed to win a bronze medal that same year,” he said. “In 2023, we won another bronze, in 2024, we played in Limpopo and again took bronze, and this year at Nelson Mandela University, we went to the finals and brought home a silver medal. That progress really motivated everyone to keep pushing.”

The games are primarily played by Rhodes University students and staff members, with sessions often held at Champs Action Bar, on campus, as well as at other local venues with pool tables. Mancam said the support from both groups has been crucial in supporting the sport. “We have a lot of talented players in Makhanda, and they just need to be seen by professionals so that they can one day play at provincial and national level,” he said.

He added that such achievements have inspired more players to get involved. “The reason we started organising our own tournaments was because many local players saw that we, as Rhodes University staff members, were participating nationally, while most here only competed locally,” Mancam said. “We wanted to change that, to give Makhanda players the same exposure and opportunities to play beyond our town and against players from other provinces.”

He also expressed a wish for women to participate in pool games, noting that everyone can enjoy cue sports. “I would really love to see more ladies participating,” he said. “Pool is not just a bar game; it is a cue sport like chess. It requires focus, discipline, respect and less noise.”

With support and the right sponsorships, Mancam believes in making pool games as significant as possible, allowing more players to join and be part of them.