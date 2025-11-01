Joza residents ‘live in a rubbish society’

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A Makhanda resident has vowed to do everything in her power to protect residents of Joza from potential health and safety hazards.

Buhle Mdoko, a Joza resident and ActionSA Sarah Baartman regional chairperson, says residents of Extension 3 (ward 5) in Phumlani, live in the midst of a dumping site, with rubbish landing in their homes and blocking pathways.

As part of ActionSA’s Seven Values, a campaign that includes health and safety projects, a team went on a clean-up spree recently, clearing rubbish in parts of Joza and visiting an abandoned property in the A Section. Mdoko said that during the campaign they witnessed people and children living in the midst of rubbish, putting their health at risk. Mdoko said residents in the area “literally live in a rubbish society”. “Our ward councillors turn a blind eye because what matters to them is the life of their pockets, forgetting the people that put them in power.”

Mdoko also raised alarm about an abandoned house that has become a haven for drug users, also in Joza. She said the house has been vandalised and left derelict and poses a serious risk to society, especially to women and children. “We can’t have such buildings in our area. We are aware that sooner or later that house will be a crime scene,” she said. According to Mdoko, incidents of rape had been reported in the area in the past, and ActionSA members were trying to prevent a reoccurence.

The party has called on Ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa to find a beneficiary or the municipality to sell the property. If all fails, Mdoko said ActionSA would find a needy resident to occupy the house. “We cannot afford to risk the lives of our people because soon people will be raped and murdered in this abandoned house. As a resident of ward 2, I refuse to have such a building within our community. We want Cllr Xonxa to hurry before more damage is done.”