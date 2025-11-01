Home-school partners power towards success

Powerful parents were honoured at Samuel Ntsiko Primary School’s annual prize-giving recently. Grade R teacher Nomathuba Jordan (left) with (from next left) parent Vuyokazi Mthintwa, CSD and HSP co-ordinator Noluthando Shele, parents Yoliswa Gumenge, Sylvia Nyezwa and Siphokazi Kanti, as well as grade R teacher Asekona Mini, displayed their awards. Home-School Partnerships is one of the programmes that Wordworks, a South African non-profit organisation dedicated to early language and literacy development in the critical first years of children’s lives, has developed in language and literacy. The programme accommodates children aged five to eight years, and in grades R and 1. Foundation Phase and Learning Support Teachers are equipped to facilitate eight sessions to empower and inspire parents and caregivers to support informal learning at home. At Samuel Ntsiko Primary School in Makhanda, the programme started with 28 parents, and four of them finished the line. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula