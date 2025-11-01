Gin tasting raises R4 500 for Polio vaccines

A gin tasting evening held last Saturday night at Hill Street Manor raised R4 500 for polio vaccines. The event was organised by the Grahamstown Sunset Rotary Club as a fundraiser for PolioPlus, Rotary International’s polio eradication program.

Former club president Izak Smuts hosted the evening, which brought together attendees for a tasting event that combined enjoyment with charitable giving. All proceeds from the evening will be used to purchase polio vaccines.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for over 35 years and has raised more than $2 billion for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative during that time.