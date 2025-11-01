    Saturday, November 1
    OUR TOWN

    Gin tasting raises R4 500 for Polio vaccines

    Philanathi MapisaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Debbie Smuts and Morne Tereblanche, at the Polio fundraising, gin tasting. Photo: Jackie Grove

    By Staff reporter

    A gin tasting evening held last Saturday night at Hill Street Manor raised R4 500 for polio vaccines. The event was organised by the Grahamstown Sunset Rotary Club as a fundraiser for PolioPlus, Rotary International’s polio eradication program.

    Former club president Izak Smuts. Photo: Jackie Grove

    Former club president Izak Smuts hosted the evening, which brought together attendees for a tasting event that combined enjoyment with charitable giving. All proceeds from the evening will be used to purchase polio vaccines.

    Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for over 35 years and has raised more than $2 billion for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative during that time.

