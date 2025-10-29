Maru FC flies Makhanda’s flag high

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s history-making football team Maru FC looks to make an indelible mark in the third tier of South African football, the ABC Motsepe League, to which the club was promoted recently.

Chairman Wandile Duruwe spent some time with Grocott’s Mail this week in the publication’s feature, The Chairman’s Corner, to share their vision.

GM: Congratulations on your promotion to the ABC Motsepe League and what do you make of your team’s good start to the league?

WD: We work very hard at training and behind the scenes and it is not surprising to see us kicking off our campaign this way. We want to show our opponents that we are not here to add numbers but to compete. Credit must go to the boys for doing well away under difficult conditions. We have played two away games so far, picking up a point against Amavarara in Queenstown and maximum points against Gqeberha United.

GM: You are hosting Seven Stars from Queenstown this Saturday at Rhodes Prospect field at 3pm in your first home game. What do you expect from them?

WD: It is our first home game of the season and we expect our boys to push more, especially playing in front of our fans. We expect our opponents to come at us but we will be ready for anything they throw at us.

GM: Surely you would love to have Makhandans behind you this weekend.

WD: Yes for sure, this team is from Makhanda and represents all Makhandans.

We need everyone to come and support us, not just in Makhanda but the entire Makana community. I also appeal to the business fraternity and Makana Municipality to look at their budgets and see how they can assist us as we are trying to create a platform for all local and surrounding areas’ players to showcase their talent.

GM: What is your vision and what do you wish to achieve as a club?

WD: We want to unite the people of Makhanda through football. These are the sons of Makhanda and they need our support. We want to make history again and go all the way to the Motsepe Foundation, which is the first division of South African football and we need everyone’s support. We also appeal to government institutions to join us as we try to put our town and this region on the map. We want to see as many of our talented young local footballers in the professional ranks.

GM: What is your last word to Makhanda’s football lovers?

WD: Please come in numbers on Saturday and be our twelveth player, our boys need you more than ever before. I would also like to once again appeal to anyone who is able to help us realise our dream of taking this team to the promised land not to hesitate to do so. We want to use football to fight crime, drugs and alcohol abuse. Sicela nize ngobuninzi nizo xhasa abantwana benu bahlali. Eli phupha lelethu sonke kwaye linga fezekiseka xa simanyene.

GM: Thank you for your time and all the best for you and your team.

WD: You are welcome and thanks to you for the wonderful work you are doing in our community for all sports. Thank you for this platform and we really appreciate your work.