Makhanda boxer sets eyes on national title

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s very own boxing champion Bongani “King Killer” Fule will feature in the main bout in this weekend’s Lunabile Royal Series Challenge in East London.

Fule will exchange leather with Gauteng’s Jeff “911” Magagane in an important non-title bout that will earn the winner the right to face national featherweight champion, KZN-based Lindelani Sibisi.

Magagane, a former South African featherweight champion himself, is ranked fourth by Boxing South Africa (BSA), while Fule is ranked second.

The crucial eight-rounder will take place at the Guild Theatre on Sunday and Fule knows how important the fight is. “This is a huge fight for me, the one that might change my life. I have trained very hard for this moment. As much as I know nothing about Magagane as he is a closed book to me, that doesn’t really bother me as I will go out there and do the business.”

Fule has promised his supporters that he will do everything in his power to emerge victorious on the day. The local boy goes into this fight with a good record of seven fights, four knockouts and no draw. Fule urges local fans to keep him in their prayers as he tries to put Makhanda on the map and believes that nothing less than a win will enhance his title aspirations.